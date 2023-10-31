Occupational safety: Hazardous substance management software manages the hazardous substances

Implementation of occupational health and safety regulations for hazardous substances

Hazardous Substances Manager – Hazardous Substances Management

Safety in the workplace is essential for a successful company. In addition to occupational safety, the quality of work and thus the profitability of the company are also increased.

The employer is legally obliged to protect the life and health of its employees in its existing workplaces and to ensure a suitable organization for this.

In addition to risk assessments in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act and DGUV Regulation 2, the employer is also obliged to keep a list of hazardous substances for hazardous substances occurring in the company in accordance with the Hazardous Substances Ordinance.

What does it take to minimize risks?

In order to implement these occupational health and safety regulations for hazardous substances, a hazardous substances representative should generally be appointed. The hazardous substances officer advises the employer and their employees on all questions relating to the handling of hazardous substances in the company. Its main tasks are to determine protective measures for the safe handling of hazardous substances and to create operating instructions and safety data sheets. In addition, the hazardous substances officer is responsible for instructing employees in the handling of hazardous substances. The list of hazardous substances must be updated in the event of significant changes, for example when new hazardous substances are added. A regular annual check is therefore advisable.

The hazardous substances officer should have appropriate professional training or relevant professional experience as well as competence in occupational safety. Furthermore, subject-specific further training on the relevant content should be carried out in this area.

Hazardous substance management is a responsible task

In the hazardous substances register, also formerly known as the hazardous substances register, all hazardous substances that are used at the respective workplaces must first be listed precisely. This is a complex task, as even in small to medium-sized companies, a large number of highly flammable, environmentally hazardous, oxidizing or toxic hazardous substances can come together.

Simply recording hazardous substances and dangerous goods is not sufficient. In addition, a hazardous substance assessment and classification with hazard symbols/GHS pictograms must be carried out. Furthermore, substance-specific operating instructions and instructions for storage and disposal as well as safety data sheets must be created and documented for the hazardous substances. This requires a high level of expertise and efficient organization.

It is therefore advisable to use appropriate software with which hazardous substances can be recorded without much prior knowledge. With the risk assessment and hazardous substance management modules, Hoppe Management Consulting offers a practical package for safety specialists as a module in the maintenance planner that meets all legal requirements.

Maintenance planner controls legally compliant occupational safety management

The software meets all legal requirements according to BetrSichV, DGUV, TRBS and provides a complete solution for legally compliant occupational safety management. With this program, risk assessments and keeping a list of hazardous substances can be carried out effortlessly and very efficiently.

The software represents a complete solution for legally compliant and professional occupational health and safety management. With just a few clicks, occupational safety specialists can create, archive and maintain documents as part of occupational health and safety and hazardous substances management.

Software Module

Hazardous substances management 95 EURO + VAT

Additional Information:

The Hoppe management consultancy is one of the best-known German providers of software for managing hazardous substances. More than 25 years of experience go into the modern hazardous substances directory.

A notice:

The asset management software Maintenance Planner was awarded the “Best of IT” innovation award by the Mittelstand Initiative. The software was also awarded the industry prize.

