Oceans are changing color due to global warming

The “blue planet” owes its nickname to the oceans. But these have been getting greener and greener for years. Researchers claim that the ongoing climate change is to blame.

Image: Canva

Climate change has various effects on our environment. It is also thought to change the color of the oceans, according to a study published in the science journal Nature. What seems quite inconspicuous at first glance could have serious consequences for sea creatures in the long term.

Because the green color comes from an increased occurrence of phytoplankton and its chlorophyll. Not dangerous per se, phytoplankton are an important food source in the oceans. Too many of these algae, however, can lead to a drop in oxygen levels and thus to “dead zones” in which no animal can survive.

According to the study results, 56 percent of the oceans have already changed color. Satellite images between 2002 and 2022 were evaluated for assessment. The amount of discoloration is shown in purple in the graph below. The darker the color, the stronger the measured effect.

Image: Nature

According to this, areas near the equator are becoming greener and greener. By the way, the results are not really surprising. According to the researchers, simulations have already indicated such a development in the past. However, the study now shows that the trend is emerging more quickly than previously assumed.

“Our findings could be important for ocean protection and maritime governance. For example, knowledge of where the microbial ecosystem of the surface ocean is changing could be useful in identifying open ocean regions where marine protected areas should be established under the UN Biological Diversity Treaty from areas outside national jurisdiction.” , write the authors.

What: Nature