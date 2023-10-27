Home » October 2023
October 2023

Interval delivery with preview option

I live in a city where recently in some districts there is often no mail delivered for days, sometimes weeks. For social media, it is recommended to use the “letter announcement” feature in the DHL app. You will then receive a message every time a letter is delivered to you and you can check whether it arrived or how long it took.

To turn this on, you need a release code, which is sent by post from the post office (yes, really). Alternatively, there is also the option of being notified by email, but only to email addresses at GMX and Web.de. No joke.

The exact reason is unclear. This was already a topic in the daily newspaper here. The post office just says “staffing shortage.” Many people have already complained to the Federal Network Agency, but to no avail.

There are no longer any postmen on bicycles like before, just yellow post buses that deliver packages and apparently also post. But not every day. (Not the big DHL delivery vans, but smaller ones, like a VW bus.)

(Oliver Laumann)

