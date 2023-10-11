October 2023

Finally understand baseball

“Moneyball” is one of the films that I watch again and again in difficult times because it gives me stability and hope. In fact, it’s the only film in this category that isn’t a war film. I know almost every sentence by heart, even though I know nothing about baseball. Much of the dialogue is a kind of murmur, a poem in a foreign language. I’ve been trying to understand baseball for a few years now, but haven’t had access to it. All television broadcasts only show a small part of the field, and a small part of the action. I miss the overview and the details at the same time. In baseball, history, geography and background noise, three of my favorite subjects, are integrated into the action, but you don’t get much of that on television.

The classic live tickers, in which the sequence of events is described in dry words play by play, are very exciting in basketball – if you understand the game. Coupled with a moderately good imagination, you can lie in bed in the evening and imagine what is currently happening in the game using the live ticker. Play-by-play is useless in baseball because, on the one hand, there is far less that can be counted and, on the other hand, I don’t understand the language. “Harries II struck out swinging, Albies caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop.” Quite good as a poem, very obscure as information.

I’m actually only interested in the playoff series between the Phillies and Braves because the Philadelphia 76ers (a basketball team) are currently trapped in an absurd dreamland, and that’s why everyone in Philadelphia is seeking refuge in baseball (and American football, another topic, Go Birds). On Sunday night, about halfway through Game 1, I look for information and find the ESPN live ticker, which not only contains the normal play-by-play, but also a gamecast.

In the gamecast you can see the entire playing field, in a small graphic, schematically, and the flight of the ball, traced with a line.

On the other hand, the gamecast is full of numbers. Another graphic shows you who is standing where at any time. You can see exactly where the ball is going and how likely it is that it will be hit in that exact spot by that exact player. You immediately understand the geography of the game, the meaning of a move, the difference between routine and event, between fulfillment of duty and spectacle.

Additional effect: Because the entire representation works with graphics and numbers, you can also learn the confusing terms and translate the play-by-play events into less obscure murmurs.

(Aleks Scholz)

