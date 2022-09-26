There are only a handful of “horse” campaign modes in the game world, and one of the games, Mount & Blade, has become a classic representative of many players. With the birth of a new generation of consoles, it is easier for players to immerse themselves in the game battlefield. “Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord” will also be released globally on October 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
Pre-Order Bonus – Game World Map
The vast world of Mount & Blade: Bannerlord, and its rich replayability. Let many players put it down. There are those who team up to attack or roam the rivers and lakes alone. But owns a collectible piece of his masterpiece – world locations.
With a cloth in hand, see the whole world. Players will feel the feelings of compatriots when they are on the battlefield, and the tension of fighting on the field. Anyone who pre-orders can get a unique cloth map! Quantities are limited, so please take stock.
game introduction
The horns shook the sky, and the crows covered the sun. The Karad Empire was sunk into thirds by civil strife. New kingdoms are quietly emerging. Wear long swords, tie up armor, recruit troops, and gallop on the battlefields of Calradia to win glory. Drain the ashes of the old world, create your own new world, establish a new hegemony, and become the overlord of Calradia!
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a medieval combat sim and the much-anticipated sequel to Mount & Blade: Warband. The story of this game takes place 200 years ago in “Mount & Blade: Warband”, and the production team has expanded the combat system and the world of Calradia that players are familiar with. You can bomb mountain fortresses with siege machines, build secret criminal empires in the alleys of cities, and fight for power in chaotic battlefields.
Strategy/Action RPG
Explore, raid, and conquer the vast land of Calradia, making friends and enemies as you go. Form your own army and lead them to the front line. Command your soldiers and fight alongside them in the heat of battle.
Single player campaign in sandbox mode
Heaven and earth are big, let you gallop! Embark on your own adventure to become stronger in a dynamic sandbox world. Players will have a different gaming experience every time they clear a level.
Huge character creation and progression system
Create and develop your own character according to your play style. Improve your skills by performing various actions, during which you will gain a series of perks that reflect your mastery of a talent.
real economic system
Observe the changes in the supply of goods in the simulated feudal era economic system, you will find that whether it is incense or war horses, the prices of all goods will fluctuate due to supply and demand. Even in troubled times, business opportunities are everywhere. Try being the first to sell food to a starving town just under siege, or reopen a robber-infested trade route.
multiplayer mode
Practice combat and tactical skills with players from all over the world in a variety of multiplayer modes. You can engage in skirmish skirmishes or compete with hundreds of players in epic massive siege battles.
Skill-testing directional fighting system
The fighting system of this game is intuitive and easy to understand, rich in depth and easy to learn but difficult to master. Use this system to defeat your enemies.
breathtaking battle
Step onto the battlefield and experience the brutality of medieval warfare in first-person perspective, or strategize in third-person to win thousands of miles. Hundreds of thousands of independent units with super-high AI on the battlefield will obey your orders.