There are only a handful of “horse” campaign modes in the game world, and one of the games, Mount & Blade, has become a classic representative of many players. With the birth of a new generation of consoles, it is easier for players to immerse themselves in the game battlefield. “Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord” will also be released globally on October 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Pre-Order Bonus – Game World Map

The vast world of Mount & Blade: Bannerlord, and its rich replayability. Let many players put it down. There are those who team up to attack or roam the rivers and lakes alone. But owns a collectible piece of his masterpiece – world locations.

With a cloth in hand, see the whole world. Players will feel the feelings of compatriots when they are on the battlefield, and the tension of fighting on the field. Anyone who pre-orders can get a unique cloth map! Quantities are limited, so please take stock.

game introduction

The horns shook the sky, and the crows covered the sun. The Karad Empire was sunk into thirds by civil strife. New kingdoms are quietly emerging. Wear long swords, tie up armor, recruit troops, and gallop on the battlefields of Calradia to win glory. Drain the ashes of the old world, create your own new world, establish a new hegemony, and become the overlord of Calradia!