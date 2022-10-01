Russian disinformation, online bullies, ransomware that doubles its victims every year. And then, Rome Tor Vergata targeted by the Stormous group, the attacks on Made in Italy and the Italian energy sector, the phishing campaigns reported by Cert-Agid, etc. ‘list is always long.





Sometimes it is the fault of geopolitical tensions, other times of those who sell faulty software, still others of analysts who do not see the dangers coming, because they are exhausted and tired, in burn outbut most of the time the success of cyber breaches depends on poorly prepared users and worse defended by their organization, for a total amount of 6 trillion dollars in damages estimated in 2021. Therefore this year the European Month of IT security , from 1st to 30th October, which celebrates its tenth anniversary with the motto of “Think about it, before you click” (#ThinkB4UClick). Italy, Germany, Austria and Hungary are among the nations that participate with the largest number of events.

In Italy, however, the cybersecurity month it started earlier, in Rome, thanks to the association CyberSayian with a hacker camping site and the RomHack conference, and continues with the Milan Privacy Week, entitled “Hack the Present to Shape the Future”, an in-person and online event that ended on September 30, while during the Italian Tech Week in Turin, the director of the republic Maurizio Molinari interviewed the head of the National Cybersecurity Agency, prof. Roberto Baldoni.

Always the September 29, a Torino, there was talk of codes of conduct and certifications, data processing and compliance with the GDPR. TO Roma instead, the conference E-Privacy il September 29 the conference entitled «Privacy between activism and science» was held. Among the guests, Marco Ciurcina and Guido Scorza. With the patronage of the Guarantor Authority for the protection of Personal Data. September 30th a Napoliat the Department of Electrical Engineering and Information Technologies of the Federico II University on Nalug, Napoli Linux Users Group, and Federico II University researchers discussed the latest trends in cybersecurity, online privacy defense and advanced security methods.

Il October 4th a Verona an event organized by the Italian Association for Information Security, Clusit, and explicitly dedicated to Veneto companies whose goal is to spread the culture of cybersecurity among local companies “In a particularly delicate moment in which cybercrime and geopolitical tensions overlap”, says the president of the association Gabriele Faggioli.

Il 6 October in Barithe Confsec presents the round table entitled “Evolution of cyber risk between cyber warfare and pandemic: what we have learned about the evolution of perimeters and defense strategies”. Participants include Raoul Chiesa, Luigi Rebuffi, general secretary of the European Cybersecurity Organization – Ecso, and Selene Giupponi of Women 4 Cyber, an association that has also produced a book, “Hacking gender barriers: Europe’s top cyber women”. The book lists over 100 women working in cybersecurity in Europe and aims to inspire young women by showcasing female role models active in the cybersecurity field. The patron of the event is Lino Fornaro.

Il Cyber Act Foruma Viterboil October 7 organized by Cyber ​​Actors, it is also a moment of debate and comparison, “to avoid lulling ourselves on the laurels of false security”, as its inspirer, Gianluca Boccacci, says. It will host several talks and a round table, with several prominent guests, from Corrado Giustozzi, historical name of Italian cyber security to Andrea Chittaro, member of the steering committee of the National Cybersecurity Agency.

Free to Live, ad Agrigento from11 to 13 October it is instead a three-day event with exhibitions, conferences and free shows that aim to raise awareness among citizens on the issues of gender equality and cyberviolenza. The leitmotif of this year is cybersecurity as a response to the digital dimension of gender-based violence. Replica from 17 to 19 October a Ragusaalways in Sicily.

ISACA Conference Europe 2022, will be held in Roma dal 19 to 21 October on the issues of privacy and risk in cybersecurity. Those who cannot participate in attendance will be able to follow the event online to listen to dozens of international speakers. The futurist was among the guests Stefan Hyttfors and several Italian speakers such as Alessia Valentini of Women for Security, the association founded in 2020 on the initiative of researchers, managers, law and IT experts, such as Carmen Palumbo, Daniela Sarti, Cristina Gaia.

No Hat 22 – Computer Security Conference is instead staged on 22 October in Bergamo at the Giovanni XXIII Congress Center. Discounted ticket for students. The Italian professor of web security at the University of California at Santa Barbara takes part, Giovanni Vigna, which will talk about cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and cybercrime. To close the conference the community event “at full speed” organized by the promoters, the association Berghem in The Middle.

Security Summit Manufacturing 2022, a Milano il October 25, is another of the “vertical” events of the Security Summit, dedicated to industrial cybersecurity, with a specific focus on the OT, cloud and IoT world.

Il October 27 another Cyber ​​Security Summit event, appointment online, this time, with the National Cyber ​​Security Strategy, for an in-depth study on the topic of cyber risk prevention and resilience. Participants Nicla Diomede, Luisa Franchina, Ginevra Cerrina Feroni, experts and entrepreneurs, moderated by Alessandro Longo and Alessio Pennasilico.

The Digital Security Festival of Udine “onlife” event, reaches its fourth edition, and from October 27 to November 7 will have at its center “the dissemination of digital culture among ordinary people, inexperienced and not purely technical, to inform about the risks of new technologies but above all to teach the basics to protect our IT devices”. Participants Cesare Burei, Gianni Amato, Igor Falcomatà. With the patronage of Confindustria Udine, Informatici Senza Frontiere, Pordenone Linux User Group, because, as the organizers say and reiterates the founder, Marco Cozzi: “The use of digital technologies activates continuous movements from online life to offline life, in spaces and times that often know no boundaries. For this reason, an orientation that covers the formative sphere becomes more and more indispensable and urgent ”.

On the other hand, “Help educate people about cybersecurity” is the most popular word of mouth of this European month dedicated to the many faces of cybersecurity.