In the 16-bit era, there was something special about the primitives that depicted the fantasy worlds we visited.Think thirty years from now, we’ll bask in its nostalgia, with“retro”Such words to describe this graphic style. In this day and age, the contrast between the more technologically advanced graphics and the path taken by the Octopath Traveler games is stark. But, luckily, there is room for both. Especially when it’s as well-made as it is here, thanks in no small part to the visuals, this sequel shines. While many new releases strive for technological leaps and realism, Octopath Traveler II is tinged with nostalgia. But not without some visual novelty put to good use.

I love JRPGs, and I love the graphic style the developers used in its predecessor and now of course continues in this sequel. I think a lot of my fascination has to do with the fact that it also feels like there’s a natural progression to everything. Because something as simple as a character is so primitive, their animations are still crisp and vibrant. Add to that details such as technically beautiful water, atmospheric lighting, particle effects, and the fact that everything is crisp and HD. It feels like the graphics of the past meet the technological advancements of today. I’ll talk more about how the visuals really enhance this adventure later.

A dancer who wants to be a star is one of eight stories we’re treated to.

Basically, the game is the life story of eight characters. Like the first game, you choose the character you find most interesting, choose where the story begins, and then he too will become a permanent part of your future team. Fear not, you’ll discover stories of other characters too. All heroes have very different personalities and very different reasons for their journeys. We meet five other characters, from warriors to doctors to dancers, who all have their own reasons for venturing out into the wide world. Even here, you can tell that the developers haven’t tried to change much from their predecessors, as the occupations are the same eight that made up the ensemble in the first installment. If there’s any major criticism of this sequel, it’s that things might feel a little too safe. However, there are some novelties that are welcome elements without shaking the basics. For example, you can switch from day to night at any time with the touch of a button, thus changing the environment so that certain abilities are only available at certain times of the day.

Other novelties were added, such as the paths that characters cross in short stories called “crossing paths”, where two characters simply share a shorter story. One of the biggest criticisms of the first game was that the characters’ stories weren’t intertwined enough, which was unfortunately also a weakness. Having eight different stories is clever in so many ways, especially when they’re so different. But unfortunately, you lose that sense that this is a gang on an adventure together, as the focus becomes each character rather than working together. It would be nice if, for a possible third installment, they managed to bring the characters together more. I understand the point of telling everyone’s journey, but once you start a chapter with one character, the others become supporting characters. They are there, but completely ignored in the story itself. For example, if a character has to find one or more other clues, and they weave them together, that’s more effective.

Combat is really good.

Another downside is that when you’re jumping between stories, the world in which everything takes place can feel a little weird when presented. You can participate in a character’s story, take them somewhere, and then only engage in another when one arrives in a village or town you’ve already been to. While there are a lot of locations here, the fact that the same place is used for multiple characters means that exploration is a bit lost. One way to solve this problem is to save some villages and towns for specific characters later in the game.

The narrative in general also becomes a bit jumpy and disjointed, but there are some benefits to being able to walk away from a character’s story if you encounter a boss that feels too difficult. By switching heroes and exploring elsewhere, you can still level up characters you used in another story, so hopefully when you return to the characters you left off temporarily, they’ll be strong enough for the challenge. Simply visit one of the many inns in the game to start a new story or resume where you left off, and then hopefully move on.

Solistia, the name of the world where the adventure takes place, is a diverse world where the distances between important locations never feel particularly long. However, the variety is stunning, with classic desert landscapes and snowy landscapes, and most importantly, stunning forests. But the bustling towns and small villages are a joy to visit. It’s a bit of a shame that the characters are stuck in place, like echoes of old games, but otherwise it manages to create the feeling that you’re actually in a bustling metropolis. There are more modern elements, but it still feels like classic fantasy in every way.

It’s not easy when you lose your memory. The only solution is to venture out into the world.

Octopath Traveler II is a very classic JRPG in every way. There’s random and turn-based combat, and most of the content is recognizable, for better or worse. That’s not to say there’s a lack of skill, though, as there are plenty of challenges here, and with the importance of knowing how to best set up your party, making sure you always have the right equipment is paramount. With everything included in the game, from classic weapons to spells, the importance of mixing and matching offensive and support items should come as no surprise to those who play the genre regularly.

The formula is much the same throughout the adventure. Each hero’s new chapter begins with a lot of dialogue, which then usually leads to a boss fight. Each enemy has multiple weapons or magic as their weakness, and once you’ve dealt enough hits, you’ll break through their defenses and can deal real damage. Each turn your hero gets a new boost point, which you can save to allow your character to deal more hits or more powerful attacks. Breaking through an enemy’s defenses will also make them miss their next turn, so you have a chance to unleash some extra damage or restore some health. It becomes tactical in a way that turn-based combat sometimes can’t, and the key here is to constantly think ahead and take advantage of your characters’ strengths. The bosses also feel menacing in appearance, and you’ll have to be prepared for a few fights that will require a fair amount of their time. I think the fights are pretty good, even though they’re pretty much the same type of JRPG we’re used to, their features keep them engaging throughout, I’ve never had a big fight with enemies in turn-based rounds like I’ve done in other games sigh. The developers just managed to find a good balance of tactics and finesse here.

To say the environment is comfortable is an understatement. The game is full of amazing locations.

Besides these numerous turn-based battles and boss fights, the main focus is of course the adventure, the epic journey, where you have to be prepared for a lot of dialogue. None of the eight stories are equally compelling, but there are plenty of highlights here. I personally love the adventures of the merchant named Patitio, and the adventures of the mage named Oswald, who is coming back. These two stories in particular, I think have the best scenes, and the flashbacks are also used very effectively to give the stories depth. You’ll also have great encounters with other characters, but as I said, I miss the connection between the eight heroes and there isn’t much interaction with each other, which is a shame.

I start the text by touching the visual, and the fact that it gains focus immediately is no surprise. Because the graphic style of the game is also one of the biggest reasons for my obsession. I know this might sound superficial, graphics aren’t the most important thing, etc. However, there’s no denying how charming this actually is. But even though it looks glamorous in pictures, it shines in motion. Aside from the fantastic primitives, drawing everything to perfection, two things stand out: the way each environment is filled with detail and the way past and present mix. As for the details, everything from the little butterflies flying around, to the way the birds sit in the foreground of the screen, to how gorgeous each room is, is great. An inn or gun store rarely has a more glamorous feel in a game than this. Besides that, lighting is also used to fully immerse everything in a magical atmosphere. Because if there’s one thing Octopath Traveler II really succeeds at, it’s making you feel like you’re on a fairytale adventure. A few other things I would like to commend about the graphics are how effectively the perspective and depth of field are used to really elevate the visuals despite being two-dimensional surfaces. The game is unmatched in many ways, and manages to make something unique with a few extra tricks.

Besides that, there is gorgeous music. From epic arrangements to jazzy tones, further elevating the mood. I myself really like the understated tone of the piano, accompanied by the atmospheric strings. The voice actors also do a great job, so the graphics and sound are excellent.

The environments are varied and the places you visit are amazing.

The Octopath Traveler II oscillated between several different ratings during my playtime, all of which were at the top of the scale. I might feel the game is a little too safe, there are definitely some flaws here that I don’t want to ignore. My personal fascination with this kind of game, this kind of adventure, can easily overshadow everything, and that’s what it is for the first few hours, when everything feels new and exciting. Most of my hopes for this sequel came true, and once again, it looks so pretty and so damn comfortable. A perfect fairy tale adventure in many ways.

Every time I boot up the game, I have the feeling that I’m about to embark on a lovely and epic adventure, and Octopath Traveler II is truly perfect as it delivers a dreamlike adventure in one of the most beautiful worlds in gaming. But it’s not a perfect game. As much as I love it, I still have to be honest to say that these shortcomings slightly detract from the experience. But luckily, you can have a passionate obsession with something without being completely flawless.