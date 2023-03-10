For bargain hunters who don’t necessarily value the latest Android and security standards, the Odys Space One 10 for around €100 as a couch and streaming tablet should be worth a look.

Dank €10 instant discount you get the 10.1-inch and GPS/LTE-enabled tablet for narrow 89,95€ on sale on Amazon.de.

For just 89,95€ on Amazon.de you get a 10.1-inch tablet with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and Android 10. But more than suitable for streaming on the couch.

Specifications of the Odys Space One 10

Odys Space One 10 Display 10,1″ 1920 x 1200 Pixels, IPS processor Unisoc SC9863A, Octa-Core 1.60 GHz graphics chip PowerVR GE8322 RAM 4 GB RAM Internal memory 64GB memory, expandable Camera 5 MP front camera 2 MP battery pack 6000 mAh, 10 W Blade connectivity Dual-Band WLAN, Bluetooth 5.0 Features LTE/4G: 4G (B1/​B2/​B3/​B4/​B5/​B7/​B8/​B12/​B17/​B20/​B28/​B40),

3G: (B1/​B2/​B5/​B8 Dimensions / Weight 245x149x8mm / 520g operating system Android 10 Preis ~100 €

foreword

You have probably already read the introduction and the technical data: This tablet does not have the latest Android and therefore no current security updates and patches. If you don’t feel comfortable with it, you should choose a different tablet. Sooner or later it will certainly happen that one or the other app from the Google Play Store can no longer be used because the Android version is too old and no longer supported.

Normal optics

Of course, the manufacturer doesn’t deliver anything extravagant here and brings the standard look of a tablet with a plastic housing to your home. Of course, you shouldn’t expect high-quality materials for the small amount of money.

Solides Display

Luckily you get one with you 1920 x 1200 Pixel dissolved 10.1 inch large IPS Display installed in the cheap device. The display will certainly not be the brightest of its kind and probably won’t be able to offer the best viewing angles either. However, it is certainly not a problem for use on the couch at home.

entry-level processor

The built Unisoc SC9863A Octa-Core with 1.2 to 1,6 GHz maximum clock is end of 2018 been presented and calculated below Antutu about 100.000 Points. As a result, the performance of the processor is limited and can no longer compete with the more up-to-date ones entry-level processors.

The performance is still sufficient for normal everyday use and also for one or the other undemanding game. Here and there you will see a few waiting times when loading the content.

For example, with a Unisoc T618 you are at around 250,000 Antutu points (as for example installed in the Alldocube iPlay 50 ~140€). So if you need or are looking for a bit more power and performance, you should use tablets with the T618 SOC.

Again, you have solid RAM with 4 GB RAM not paired, the storage space only offers here 64 GB but that should easily suffice for a start. Conveniently, the cheap tablet also has one 4G enabled SIM card slot and a memory expansion.

weak camera

As usual, the cameras in most tablets are just decorative accessories for a picture in an emergency or for a video conference or Skype/Whats App call. The main camera uses one 5 MP Sensorthe front camera one 2 MP Sensor. Don’t expect much here.

Good connectivity with LTE & GPS

In addition to the SIM card slot and memory expansion via microSD Map is also included 3,5mm audio port like a USB-Typ-C Port for charging the battery. Stands for wireless connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band WLAN ready. If the information is actually correct, you can also use this tablet via GPS navigate. The tablet is no slouch here.

Android 10 only

As can already be seen, there is also a big minus point for the low price. It’s just that outdated Android 10 before, since it can still be used normally in everyday life. There will almost certainly not have been any updates. If you don’t really have a claim here and only use social media or streaming services anyway, you probably don’t care.

How long you can still use all the apps depends on the apps you use. If in doubt, use Google and check whether the app you are looking for is still compatible with Android 10. For example, I can think of the Redream emulator for the Dreamcast, which does not run on Android 10, for example.

There may also be custom ROMs and the problem would be solved quickly.

Solid battery

With the indicated 6000 mAh capacity, you will be able to spend a few hours on the tablet, probably stretched over several days. Is loaded via a current USB-Typ-C Port with maximum 10 Watt.

Conclusion/assessment Buy Odys Space One 10?

From a purely technical point of view, for the small money, you can hardly go wrong. However, if you look at the security aspect of Android 10, you will certainly have something to complain about or complain about. Ultimately, you have to decide for yourself how important an up-to-date operating system is for you.

If you don’t want to do banking or account bookings or other security-sensitive data on the tablet, but only use streams and social media, you won’t consider this point important.

Despite the criticism of the operating system, you have to give the device credit for the LTE and GPS connectivity as well as the current Type-C port.