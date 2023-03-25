France joins the US and UK in going one step further with its bans on company cell phones.

After countries such as the USA and Great Britain, France is now also banning the use of the Chinese video platform Tiktok on company cell phones by public sector employees. The government has decided to “prohibit the downloading and installation of leisure applications on official phones by state employees from now on,” the Ministry of Public Service said on Friday.

“Recreational uses” do not offer a sufficient measure cybersecurity and data protection to be used on devices of the administration, the authority explained. Ministry circles said that Tiktok is one of the applications that are now banned, but also gaming apps like Candy Crush and streaming applications like Netflix.

(APA/DPA)