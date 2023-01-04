Listen to the audio version of the article

It will almost certainly not reach the record numbers of 2019, but the 2023 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show scheduled for January 5 to 8 in the Nevada capital will be significantly larger than last year’s: 186,000 square meters of exhibition space ( up 50%), around 2,400 companies (a thousand more than in 2022) and over 100,000 visitors expected between the hotels on the Strip and the pavilions set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center. After two lean years due to the containment measures imposed by the pandemic, the largest hi-tech fair in the world is therefore back to turning on all its lights to showcase the usual batch of gadgets and focus on themes already known not only to insiders at work: we are talking in particular about the metaverse, but also about Web3 and blockchain. The game to dominate the virtual and augmented reality market has in fact just begun and waiting to see how Apple will move on this front and to understand the Meta-branded strategies, it is reasonable to expect some bang in terms of new viewers (Sony will reveal more details of its PlayStation VR2, the awaited handset that will broaden the gaming horizons of the PlayStation 5) and smart goggles (Magic Leap, Qualcomm and Vuzix).

Another trend that will catalyze many of the announcements in the coming days is that of the connected home: the recent advent of Matter, the universal standard for making smart devices talk to each other, has in fact opened the doors wide to a wide range of products that will support this “protocol” to feed a sector that according to Markets and Markets estimates will reach a turnover of 650 billion dollars by 2026. And then the increasingly large participation of car manufacturers with the latest avant-garde in terms of connected cars ( there is a lot of curiosity, for example, around Sony Honda Mobility, which should unveil its first car with an on-board entertainment system with integrated PlayStation 5 console) and autonomous driving solutions. Finally, the startups and their wealth of innovations that will enliven Eureka Park, which will also feature a large number of Italian companies.

The awaited novelties in the showcase

In the computing field, the stage at CES is traditionally an opportunity to admire the new entries in notebooks and 2-in-1 hybrid PCs: Lenovo, Asus, HP and Dell are the most important manufacturers and it is not excluded that between announcements of the first two there is not a new folding product or a 3D screen with OLED technology. In Las Vegas, as always, there will also be the main chip makers and from Intel, Nvidia, Amd and Qualcomm it is reasonable to expect an anticipation of what will be the new steps forward in the field of processors for the next twelve months, also in terms of GPUs intended for gaming PCs or car dashboards (see for example the updates to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Cockpit platforms). For audio and video products, televisions will once again dominate. LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic, but also the Chinese Tcl and Hisense are the brands that should once again offer the most interesting announcements in the name of the further evolution of LED and OLED panels enhanced by quantum processing technologies. For the smart home, as mentioned, the list of innovations on the launch pad will be decidedly rich because with Matter a new phase of interoperability opens between devices of different brands designed to operate with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. LG, which is ahead of other vendors, has already formalized the presentation of a refrigerator of the InstaView family equipped with a door that becomes transparent to the touch and an air conditioner (the ArtCool Galley) equipped with a 27 inches to view artwork or photographs. Samsung did the same, making the new lines of Bespoke appliances official, enriched by the services made available by the SmartThings platform. Finally, no less relevant will be the roundup of announcements relating to wearable products, including new form factors and additional features.

Over 50 Italian startups

The appointment with made in Italy innovation in Las Vegas is inside the Pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency, which will host a rather diversified delegation of technological startups. So many solutions that will be brought to the attention of the scientific community and international investors, from the cover for smartphones with a display that allows you to view customized graphics to the shin guards equipped with sensors that detect all the actions and plays of the wearer, from wearable air purifier to the biometric unlocking device via brain waves to arrive at systems that exploit artificial intelligence to formulate behavior predictions or find the best way to save energy. A total of 51 companies are present and accompanying them as partners in the mission are the national research body Area Science Park, the Ice Agency, the Foreign Center for Internationalization of the Piedmont region and last but not least Innovit, the first Italian hub to support the innovation ecosystem promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and opened last October in San Francisco. A panel dedicated to the opportunities of the Horizon Europe program for startups is scheduled for 5 January, which will precede the European Innovation Night.