Office 365 Administrator Account to Receive Reminder Letters for Questionable URLs Detected

Title: Office 365 Admin Accounts to Receive Reminder Letters Regarding Questionable URLs Detected in Messages

Date: July 12, 2023

In a recent update, Microsoft has announced that starting from July 12, 2023, administrator accounts in Office 365 will begin receiving reminder letters concerning the detection of questionable URLs in messages. The purpose behind these letters is to enhance information security and prevent potential risks associated with malicious links.

Upon investigating the content of these letters, it has been revealed that they include a common message: “Questionable URLs detected in message.” Considerable attention has been given to identifying the specific URLs flagged as questionable, with examples such as lihi2[dot]com being mentioned. However, some letters indicate none of these URLs.

Initially, it was believed that the Office 365 letter system intercepted and forwarded problematic letters directly to the system administrator. However, this assumption was quickly dismissed due to the sheer volume of letters that would have been expected in such a scenario. Instead, it has been found that the administrator receives the letters as a result of colleagues retrieving certain emails from their Outlook “Spam” folders and clicking the action “This is not spam.” The Office 365 system, in turn, generates these reminder letters to report the action taken.

This discovery prompts further questions regarding any security adjustments made by Office 365 (or Microsoft 365) prior to July 12th, 2023, that triggered these notification letters. It remains unclear whether intentional changes were implemented to ensure heightened information security.

To gauge the accuracy of these findings, relevant colleagues were sampled and subjected to tests. The results confirmed that the aforementioned process of retrieving emails from the “Spam” folder and labeling them as not spam inadvertently triggers the generation of reminder letters received by the administrator.

While the above findings provide a preliminary understanding of the situation, further investigation is warranted. Additionally, it has been found that there is a webpage accessible with administrator privileges that contains relevant information and settings regarding this matter. Office 365 users who encounter similar issues are encouraged to access this page and explore the available options to resolve them.

As Microsoft continues to prioritize information security for its users, it is crucial that Office 365 administrators familiarize themselves with these reminder letters and the underlying reasons for their receipt. Taking proactive measures to address questionable URLs detected in messages will help safeguard against potential cyber threats and maintain data integrity within Office 365.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on current available data and may be subject to further updates or revisions as new details emerge.

