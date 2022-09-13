Whether it is a vivid and instantly understandable graphic illustration, or a clear and neat report with pictures, readers of the key commentary network must be familiar with these visual materials. Are you curious about how they are made? This time, we have invited the editors and designers of the key review network media group to share their PS skills with you! Let Design Muggles get started!

Cool3C Editing Miss Joy: As an illustrator, I recommend Photoshop!

The first one to appear is Miss Yuxi, the editor of the content department of Cool3C! She usually draws illustrations and is also responsible for image synthesis. From long news events to difficult new technological products, all of them can be “understood” through Miss Yuxi’s brush. Photoshop is a drawing software that Daoxi has been using since she was a child. Because of her father’s work, Miss Daoxi started to use Photoshop in the fifth grade. This is also the Adobe software she first came into contact with. The time to use PS is even earlier than Word. !

The most commonly used function of PS brushes is to create style illustrations, strokes and materials are important details that cannot be ignored. There are a lot of preset brush styles in the toolbar. “You can choose the one that is most pleasing to your eyes, and then adjust the brush design. After the adjustment, the illustration lines will become very different!” Showed us a few of his favorite brushes.

☞ Open your Photoshop and set your own brushes!

If you want to make the illustrations more stylish, Miss Wooxi suggests that you can apply some PS filter effects to your paintings, or adjust the photos to black and white, and use them as textures to overlay your illustrations directly in Photoshop. By changing the blending mode of the layer, you can make the illustration more layered.

Next, I will also teach you how to use Photoshop to make machine-like “pixel characters”. First, use the text tool to enter the text content you want in Photoshop. After the font is selected in the new fine body, change the “smoothness” of the font to none, and then adjust the size of the word to easily create pixel characters, whether in poster design or It is super practical when designing banners!

☞ Photoshop is your best helper for community promotion!

Visual Design Department Designer San: Photoshop can help you realize the inspiration in your brain

San, who always has a cool expression, is the visual designer for KeyCritic.com, responsible for the web design and the production of many of the stories. After PM provides project requirements, San will first collect some visual materials related to the theme, such as situational photos and kraft paper, etc. to make texture matching.

San uses a reported key visual to demonstrate his usual PS photo collage process, “I first remove the back and color of the character to be used in the photo, and add an outline on the back, so that he can cut it out of the paper. feel”, then use another paper as a texture layer, change the layer properties to make the paper’s material blend with the characters, add the report-related objects, logos, and titles, and cast shadows on the screen to complete it!

☞ Create an eye-catching key visual with Photoshop collage

Social Marketing Stellina: Opening Photoshop is a Natural Thing

Stellina, who works as a social marketer at Key Review Network, is also an illustrator. He often draws humorous cartoons based on current events, publishes them on social platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, and often collaborates with editors to draw infographics. “I started getting in touch with Photoshop in about 2016,” Stellina used to coloring illustrations with Photoshop for iPad. “It has a function like an option button on a computer. When you press it, it will turn into an eraser, and you can restore it when you click with two fingers. .” He shared a few super-easy gestures for operating PS on the tablet. Between different vectors, Photoshop can be easily used.

☞ Photoshop is the first choice for retouching and painting on iPad

Sid, Program Team of the Content Department: Want to make people you hate disappear? Recommend you to use Photoshop!

The last person to appear is Sid from the program team of the content department. His work is mainly responsible for content visual setting and plane image synthesis. He is in charge of popular programs such as International Gale, International Life on Duty, etc. The cold-faced comedian Sid said that he often uses his body as a synthesis element. “I would like to introduce a very convenient object selection tool to you. If you swipe the cursor a little, you will find that my body has been included in this selection.” It only takes a few seconds for Photoshop to determine the objects in the picture, which makes it easier for us to use PS to memorize them.

☞ Download Photoshop, and easily paste it in one second

After capturing the material of the hand, Sid combined the material with the existing base map. “Using the mask with the brush tool will not destroy the original image, but also make more changes.” In addition, Sid It also introduces the function Nerual Filters developed by Adobe using machine learning recently. After clicking Nerual Filters in the filter bar, the “colorization” option is turned on, which can turn black and white photos into color photos in a few seconds.

After reading the sharing of the designers, do you want to try it yourself? Whether you are an experienced user, or a design Muggle who has never been in touch with retouching software, accustomed to compositing on a computer or drawing on a tablet, Photoshop can meet all your needs, download Photoshop now to experience the magical functions!