Office productivity speaks the language of algorithms

Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, and then Google Docs and Gmail: for those who work and study, they are a sort of “must have” and in the future they “risk” of being even more so thanks to the full intelligence (artificial of course) that all these tools applications are gradually doing to open a new era of productivity. That we are promised more personal, more responsive and more efficient. Let’s start with Teams, the collaboration tool par excellence of the Redmond giant: a few days ago the public preview of the new app for Windows was announced (general availability is scheduled for the end of the year) in the name of concepts such as speed , simplicity and flexibility, in addition of course to that of intelligence. All together, virtues that the “liquid” and distributed office of the future cannot objectively do without. Teams, as Microsoft spokespersons recall, was born (in 2017) to bring together all the elements useful for teamwork in one place and today it’s changing clothes to bring users doubled performance (thanks to a profound optimization intervention data architecture and chat system) and memory consumption halved. Above all, the new Teams is considered by Microsoft to be the basis for next-generation AI experiences, those that will make collaboration more fluid and participatory. The billionaire investment of the Redmond company in OpenAI obviously plays an important role: if already at the beginning of February the Teams Premium subscription was integrating some features of Gpt 3.5 (transcription of video calls, sorting of contributions shared by speakers, translations in time real), with the subsequent announcement of Microsoft 365 Copilot here is that the generative AI that powers ChatGpt has officially entered the office with a tool that combines the power of large linguistic models (the so-called Large Language Models) with the data present in Office apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and all others) and your calendar, email, instant messaging and contacts apps. BigData and business applications, in Microsoft’s vision, will therefore have an intelligent pilot to extract information to be distributed comfortably to all members of a workgroup and keep them constantly updated on the “work in progress”, start the creative process of a text without starting from scratch , simplify the drafting of presentations starting from a simple request or analyze trends and create infographics in real time.

The turning point that generative AI brings as a dowry therefore goes far beyond the possibility of increasing individual productivity: the challenge is to create a new model of knowledge by exploiting the large amount of data and insights today largely inaccessible (and unexploited) that resides within an organization. Google, for its part, announced (before its rival) the integration of generative AI in the Workspace suite which includes Gmail and Docs, as well as Search a Maps. The target? Helping the users of its galaxy of services (about three billion people worldwide) to create and share content using the capacity of algorithms, to connect and collaborate “like never before” safe from malware and phishing attacks. It starts with an initial series of intelligent features for mail and writing programs as part of an experiment that will last throughout 2023: the arrival point is an AI that will operate across the suite applications to help produce texts and taking notes, generating presentations and brainstorming, moving from raw data to insights in a completely automatic way. In a word everything. On the other hand, another historic name in the office world such as Adobe will take care of providing artificial intelligence to professional creatives. With Firefly, in fact, the American company has expanded the series of services of the Sensei suite with a new series of models for generating content, images and text effects with the intention of making the workflows of the platforms more precise and applications (Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express, Photoshop and Illustrator) where content is created and edited. In short, we are also in the presence of a new frontier in the field of graphic and photographic editing. Generative AI, as confirmed by David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media Business division, “is the new evolution of productivity driven by algorithms, the means to transform the conversation between creative and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful ”.