Microsoft

In 2020, Microsoft announced its decision to rebrand Office 365 subscriptions as Microsoft 365, hoping to show that the service includes more than just jobs. Today, this strategy has been further extended, and in the latest official website FAQ, it is mentioned that “in the next few months, Office.com, Office mobile app and computer version of Office will all be replaced with new logo, new The look and feel of Microsoft 365 services”.

Specifically, when you open Microsoft365.com now, you will see the content of Office.com in the past, and you will also find the new hexagonal logo inside. Office.com will still be used for a short time, and the official transition will be completed next month. In addition, Office on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android will also be changed to a new name in January next year. The new Microsoft 365 app will play a central role on the device, and the various functional apps will retain their original names. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, Clipchamp, Stream and Designer will all remain the same.

It should be noted that one-time purchases of software based on Office 2021 and Office LTSC will not be affected. But they are now a legacy brand, and subsequent additions of new features will be classified under Microsoft 365 rather than Office. In addition, Microsoft also stressed that the Office 365 subscription plan has not changed.