Official AMD AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware with Ryzen 7000 burn fix will be released in early May

While updating its motherboard partners, AMD revealed that the AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware does more than just voltage limitations, and that users must update their motherboards to avoid any burn-in issues reported online. It is reported that due to serious problems, all motherboard manufacturers have released a new BIOS, which still uses the old AGESA 1.0.0.6 firmware, but limits the SOC voltage to 1.3V. This is a temporary solution, it looks like the recently released AGESA 1.0.0.7 BETA BIOS from ASUS uses some form of that version. The real BIOS firmware isn’t expected until May 6th, when all the major motherboard partners will release their first official AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware.

Now the difference between AGESA 1.0.0.6 and AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS is that while the old firmware only limited the SOC voltage, the new firmware also updates the PROCHOT Control & PROCHOT Deassertion Ramp Time which is internal on Ryzen 7000 CPUs mechanism for thermal protection. The mechanism takes the temperature into account and when it reaches a critical limit it sends a PROCHOT signal which reduces the power to lower the temperature and prevent any type of damage from occurring.

