Home » Official AMD AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware with Ryzen 7000 burn fix will be released in early May –
Technology

Official AMD AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware with Ryzen 7000 burn fix will be released in early May –

by admin
Official AMD AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware with Ryzen 7000 burn fix will be released in early May –

AMD has made it mandatory for all Ryzen 7000 CPU owners to update to the new AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS when it becomes available next month to avoid burn-in issues.

While updating its motherboard partners, AMD revealed that the AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware does more than just voltage limitations, and that users must update their motherboards to avoid any burn-in issues reported online. It is reported that due to serious problems, all motherboard manufacturers have released a new BIOS, which still uses the old AGESA 1.0.0.6 firmware, but limits the SOC voltage to 1.3V. This is a temporary solution, it looks like the recently released AGESA 1.0.0.7 BETA BIOS from ASUS uses some form of that version. The real BIOS firmware isn’t expected until May 6th, when all the major motherboard partners will release their first official AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS firmware.

Now the difference between AGESA 1.0.0.6 and AGESA 1.0.0.7 BIOS is that while the old firmware only limited the SOC voltage, the new firmware also updates the PROCHOT Control & PROCHOT Deassertion Ramp Time which is internal on Ryzen 7000 CPUs mechanism for thermal protection. The mechanism takes the temperature into account and when it reaches a critical limit it sends a PROCHOT signal which reduces the power to lower the temperature and prevent any type of damage from occurring.

source

See also  Driver page exposure, AMD plans to launch Radeon Pro W6300 2GB entry-level workstation graphics card -

You may also like

Ai, a short guide to writing prompts and...

Easy game for thieves: Ancient Nokia cell phone...

Renault renews the Clio

Many new PlayStation projects have failed, according to...

Mingda Magician Pro im Test: XL-3D-Drucker mit Autoleveling...

films, series and programs to watch on April...

The iPhone 15 series USB-C does not have...

Google Pixel 7a sparks in the first benchmark:...

Starfield marketing kicks off with Lucozade partnership

IBM WebSphere Application Server: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy