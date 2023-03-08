Home Technology Official farewell to account sharing
by admin
As many of you know, Netflix, one of the most famous and lately also the most talked about streaming platform, has made changes to the FAQ help page regarding sharing accounts. It is therefore clear that all this will soon no longer be possible with major limitations and problems for those who will continue to have even a single account.

Netflix specifies that whoever logs in outside the household will be asked to verify this device via a code sent to the primary account which must be entered within 15 minutes.

Below are the details on how this verification will take place.

For those who travel, Netflix will ask for account verification from time to time resulting in the display of the user’s whereabouts in a blatant violation of privacy, provided that the user does not care.

If the account away from the primary household is not verified, the company will proceed with blocking that device from viewing unless the user in question sets up a personal account.

But how does Netflix know if the device is outside the main household? Easy, it will use the IP addresses and identification codes (IDs) of the devices registered in the main core under that Wi-Fi network.

Therefore, every 31 days it will be necessary to return to the primary household of the main account to connect the device to the Wi-Fi network in order to continue viewing peacefully, or upon receipt of the identification code sent to the person who owns the account. Quite an inconvenience, in short. What is certain is that in doing so the company will lose many subscribers, but apparently they have already calculated the losses, we think they are considered less than expected.

What do you think about it? Will you keep the account or cancel?

