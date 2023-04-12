It’s become a trend to see officially licensed recipes for video games, but considering the huge success of Mojang’s Minecraft, and the fact that the game incorporates a large number of recipes into the actual game, it’s surprising that Blocky Sensation took so long Time to get the recipe dealt with.

Thankfully, the wait is now over, because in a new blog post, we get our first look at Gather, Cook, Eat! Official Cookbook, which supposedly has“Over 40 recipes for every skill level, from the cautious artisan about to make his first baked potato bite to the daring adventurer who wants to dive headfirst into the exact science of baking with Buried Treasure Pie.

Further explaining that the cookbook will also feature dishes of all sizes, from entrees to appetizers to desserts and even drinks, for those who want to sample the recipe (if you end up cooking it, literally), two have been shared recipe, you can find it here.

