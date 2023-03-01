During the MWC23 of Barcelona, ​​Realme presented for the European market the Realme GT3product derived from the Chinese version Realme GT Neo5, launched a few weeks ago. It is a medium-high-end device, which focuses on fast charging 240Wby means of a transformer integrated in the package.

Realme GT3 focuses on fast charging

Before moving on to the most exciting feature of the device, let’s focus on the aesthetics, on the solutions adopted by the company to make the smartphone personal. On the back of the Realm GT3, next to the photographic module, a LED RGB rectangular a 25 colors, embedded in a transparent box showing some internal components. The LED solution is used by the software to indicate notifications, incoming calls, messages and is able to simulate a timer when taking a picture.

The main photographic compartment is placed in a metal plate, useful for guaranteeing sturdiness and for protecting the camera Matrix AI Cameraconsisting of a Sony IMX890 main sensor from 50 MP and an ultra-wide angle from 8 MP. Finally, there is also a bedroom in the housing 2 MP macros. The rear body is curved by 54.2°, in order to make the smartphone ergonomic and to direct the lines towards the front, dominated by the large flat OLED display.

Technical sheet Realme GT3

Dimensions: 163,85 x 75,75 x 8,9 mm

x x Weight: 199 grams

Display: OLED and 6,74” with resolution 1,5K ( 1240 x 2772 pixel ), HDR10+ Refresh Rate: Variable up to 144 Hz Touch sampling rate: 360 Hz (typical), 1500 Hz (peak) Typical Brightness: 500 nit Maximum Brightness: 1100 nit Peak Brightness (HDR): 1400 nit Color range: 100% DCI-P3

and with resolution ( x ), SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) con CPU octa-core e GPU Adreno 730

(4 nm) con CPU octa-core e GPU RAM memory: 8 , 12 o 16 GB (LPDDR5X)

, o (LPDDR5X) Storage space: 128 , 256 o 512 GB , 1 TB (UFS 3.1)

, o , (UFS 3.1) Rear camera: triple con flash LED Main sensor (Sony IMX890) from 1/1,56” with resolution 50 MP aperture f/1.88, PDAF and OIS Ultra-wide-angle sensor from 8 MP (f/2.2) with viewing angle at 112° Microscope sensor from 2 MP (f/3.3) Video recording until 4K a 60 fps

con flash LED Front camera: sensor from 16 MP (f/2.5)

(f/2.5) Audio: stereo (double speakers), Dolby Atmos

(double speakers), Mobile networks: Dual SIM (2x Nano-SIM), 5G NO (SA+NSA)/4G/3G/2G, Dual VOLTEe Dual VoNR

(2x Nano-SIM), (SA+NSA)/4G/3G/2G, VOLTEe Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 , Bluetooth 5.3 , AND , GPS (dual-band), NFC , USB-C

, , , (dual-band), , Fingerprint reader: optical (below the display)

(below the display) Drums: 4600 mAh with wired fast charging a 240 W

with wired fast charging a Operating system:Realme UI 4.0based onAndroid 13

Specifically, it is a 6.74-inch panel with resolution 1,5krefresh rate da 40 a 120Hz and peak luminance of 1400 nit. There is no shortage of support HDR10+. The OLED display is interrupted at the top by a circular hole that houses the 16MP camera.

Under the body beats a Qualcomm heart, exactly the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1supported by the RAM LPDDR5X and from the internal memory UFS 3.1.. The hot spirits of the top-of-the-range processor of the second half of 2022 are kept at bay, according to the company, by the liquid cooling system of the Realme GT3, called Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0 . The smartphone can also count on 5G support on both SIMs, on Wi-Fi 6 and on BLE 5.3.

The technological gem lies in the supported charging power, which goes up to 240 Wvia technology SUPERVOOCable to get from or to 100% in just 9 minutes the dual cell battery from 5000 mAh of the smartphone. Just to declare the data from Realme, in just 80 seconds the device can gain a 20% recharge, 50% in 4 minutes. Furthermore, the user can get 2 hours of talk time, 3 hours of music or 1 hour of video with just 30 seconds of charging.

Impressive numbers, which however require attention and advanced technology, certified by TÜV Rheinland. To manage that power, Realme has equipped the smartphone with three separate chipsets that constantly monitor the flow of energy. The Chinese company itself has stated that it takes about 1600 recharge cycles at 240W before the battery drops to 80% of its capacity. This is also thanks to the software solutions available to Realme GT3, which allow, for example, to intelligently manage the charge during the night, finalizing the last 20% of battery charge only shortly before the user wakes up.

The Realme GT3 will be available with prices starting at $649 in two color options, Pulse White and Booster Black. The smartphone will not arrive immediately on the Italian market. We await official details in the following weeks.

