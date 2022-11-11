The mobile version of Football Manager 2023 follows on from Tuesday’s launch on PC and consoles, with the Touch version coming to iOS and Nintendo Switch, while Android phone and tablet users will get the Mobile version. It is available for purchase on the Google Play Store from now on, priced at HK$78.

While not quite as functional as the PC or Touch versions, Football Manager 2023 Mobile retains some of the new features this year, such as Team Talk, which allows players to motivate players before and halftime, and a new Development Hub that gives players Opportunities to discover potential young players and cultivate them into a new generation of stars through cooperation or loan with experienced players. The Manager Profile will shape the unique style of the leader in response to the decisions made by the player, and the system will also provide prompts.

The process of signing new players has also changed. In addition to salary, players will also consider factors such as playing abroad. Last year’s version was not authorized by UEFA, which greatly reduced the real feel of the cup. This year, “Football Manager 2023” Mobile has finally been authorized by UEFA, and there will be important European competitions such as the Europa League and the Champions League in the game.

Football Manager 2023 Mobile

Download: Google Play Store

Price: HK$78

