Officially certified bargain hunting guide!Tutorial on the most cost-effective Xbox Game Pass subscription method

Microsoft Game Pass Subscription Service Offers Painless Upgrade Method

When Microsoft first launched the Game Pass game subscription service, some players discovered a loophole that allowed them to easily upgrade from the basic plan to the most advanced plan. Surprisingly, Microsoft directly announced that the upgrade method was not a loophole, but a benefit, and encouraged players to use it. The painless upgrade method was officially changed to a conversion rate of 3:2 on September 14 this year, making it a cheaper option than purchasing the most advanced version directly.

The XGP subscription service has its pros and cons. Users pay a monthly fee to access a wide variety of games, but they do not actually own the games and are subject to restrictions on game listing and delisting. Despite this, XGP offers a wide range of games from big and small companies, allowing players to enjoy 3A masterpieces and short-format games without the pressure of purchasing each game individually.

For those interested in using the XGP subscription service, there is a cost-effective method for purchasing the service. By purchasing a 12-month subscription three times and then upgrading to a 1-month subscription, players can enjoy the service at a significantly discounted rate.

The process involves purchasing the XGPU subscription for 12 months and depositing it into a Microsoft account, confirming the subscription period, and then buying the XGPU for 1 month. The system will automatically upgrade the original subscription to the most advanced plan, allowing players to enjoy countless games at the cheapest price.

While this method may take some time and effort, it is an officially recognized way to enjoy the XGP subscription service at a discounted rate. Players can take advantage of year-end discounts and enjoy a wide range of games available through the service.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service offers a cost-effective way for players to access a wide variety of games. With the officially recognized painless upgrade method, players can enjoy countless games at a cheaper price. For those interested in gaming, this is a great deal that shouldn’t be missed.

