Offshore: Wind energy is expected to grow from 8 GW to 30 gigawatts

Greentech on the high seas: Offshore industry calls for cooperation for wind power expansion. In order to achieve the goals set for the expansion of offshore wind power, the industry calls for more cooperation across industrial and national borders.
Greentech Conference Windforce in Bremerhaven
The federal government wants to multiply offshore wind power from the current 8 gigawatts to 30 gigawatts by 2030. “It’s now about accelerating the climate-friendly transformation of the entire industry,” said WAB Managing Director Heike Winkler.
Green technology in the sea as an engine for growth and employment
Climate Solutions: Conference focused on offshore wind industry
Climate Solutions: Offshore wind energy meets environmental impact
The fair includes an exhibition where companies can present their products and services in the field of offshore wind energy. Here visitors have the opportunity to find out about the latest wind turbines, components, services, ships and other industry-specific solutions.
In addition, the Windforce conference offers an extensive program with lectures, discussions and workshops. Here, experts and decision-makers discuss current topics such as technological innovations, operation and maintenance of wind farms, financing, environmental impact, legal framework and political developments in the offshore wind sector.