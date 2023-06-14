Offshore: Wind energy is expected to grow from 8 GW to 30 gigawatts

Greentech on the high seas: Offshore industry calls for cooperation for wind power expansion. In order to achieve the goals set for the expansion of offshore wind power, the industry calls for more cooperation across industrial and national borders.

Greentech Conference Windforce in Bremerhaven This was announced by the WAB industry association on Tuesday at the start of the Greentech Windforce conference in Bremerhaven. Around 300 representatives from the offshore wind power, hydrogen economy and shipping sectors met there. Guest country of the 20th Windforce is Norway. The federal government wants to multiply offshore wind power from the current 8 gigawatts to 30 gigawatts by 2030. “It’s now about accelerating the climate-friendly transformation of the entire industry,” said WAB Managing Director Heike Winkler.

Green technology in the sea as an engine for growth and employment

National political support as well as international cooperation are necessary so that the offshore industry, shipbuilding and the hydrogen economy can increase their capacities. The infrastructure and hinterland connections of ports must be improved.

At the same time, the industry sees the energy transition as a growth and employment engine, and it can “counteract the risk of de-industrialization,” it said. As in other industries, however, it is difficult to attract skilled workers.

Climate Solutions: Conference focused on offshore wind industry

The Windforce trade fair, also known as the "Windforce Conference & Exhibition", is one that focuses on the offshore wind industry and is considered one of the most important events in this field. The Windforce trade fair and conference offers a platform for companies, research institutions, politicians and other stakeholders to exchange views on the latest developments, technologies and trends in the offshore wind energy industry. The event attracts a large number of exhibitors and visitors from all over the world every year. The fair includes an exhibition where companies can present their products and services in the field of offshore wind energy. Here visitors have the opportunity to find out about the latest wind turbines, components, services, ships and other industry-specific solutions. In addition, the Windforce conference offers an extensive program with lectures, discussions and workshops. Here, experts and decision-makers discuss current topics such as technological innovations, operation and maintenance of wind farms, financing, environmental impact, legal framework and political developments in the offshore wind sector.

