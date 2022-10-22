Some netizens reported in the community that the old iPhone models received the iOS 15.7.1 RC version this week, and Face ID cannot be used after the update. When the user resets the Face ID, the system will prompt a pop-up “Face ID is unavailable, please try again later”.

According to the information provided by netizens, there is no abnormality in the mobile phone when running iOS 15.7, but the above situation occurs after updating to iOS 15.7 RC. The models that have been recruited include iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and so on.

To this end, some netizens reminded on social platforms: Do not update iOS 15.7.1.

It’s unclear what caused the problem, and MacRumors has contacted Apple and has yet to receive an official response.

It is reported that the full name of the iOS RC version is “Release Candidate”, which is neither a beta version nor a GM (“Golden Master”) version. Chinese meaning “candidate release version”, also known as quasi-official version.

MacRumors pointed out that under normal circumstances, the RC version is consistent with the update content of the official version of iOS. Given that such bugs have appeared in older models such as the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple may release another version of the RC version before the official version is released to fix this. mistake.

