CORSAIR®, the global leader in enthusiast-grade components for gamers, creators and PC builders, today announced the addition of an exciting new addition to its lineup of high-performance gaming monitors, the XENEON 27QHD240 OLED. Combining the latest LG OLED display technology with trademark CORSAIR style and performance, the XENEON 27 OLED delivers exceptional black levels, self-illuminating OLED pixels and a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate, all in a 2560×1440 27-inch package , ready to display the best everything your PC has to offer.

Continuing the close partnership between CORSAIR and LG Display, the XENEON 27 OLED features a cutting-edge third-generation OLED panel featuring META technology and Microlens Array (MLA). This innovative new technology places a focusing lens in front of each pixel to enhance brightness far beyond previous-generation OLED panels and deliver stunning color vibrancy. HDR10, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut ensure the brightest highlights, darkest details and tiniest colors are rendered beautifully, whether you’re playing, watching or creating.

XENEON 27 OLED has a fast response time that far exceeds the previous generation of gaming monitors. Up to 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and 0.01ms pixel on/off time virtually eliminate motion blur, delivering best-in-class gaming performance compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Xeneon 27 OLED also offers extensive customization options. With 60° swivel, 22° tilt, 100mm (3.94in) height adjustment, and the ability to swivel 90° in either direction on the stand, or mount it on a monitor arm with its standard VESA mount, it’s easy to place the XENEON 27 OLEDs are integrated into existing installations or make them a showcase for new installations.

Whether your setup uses PC first or includes a gaming console, the XENEON 27 OLED has it all. A pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input allow it to connect to 4 different devices simultaneously (and display two simultaneously as picture-in-picture or picture-in-picture), while the USB 3.1 Type-C port and four USB 3.1 ports easily connect the XENEON 27 OLED to a fully equipped computer.

Front accessible controls also include an innovative proximity sensor that guides you to the correct power on/off button, input selection, and on-screen display (OSD) joystick controller.

Like its stablemate, the XENEON FLEX 45 OLED, the XENEON 27 OLED features a range of burn-in protection technologies to maintain sharp images even after prolonged coverage, UI or OS use, and is backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty Zero Dead pixels and zero aging warranty.

The XENEON 27 OLED brings a transformative leap in OLED performance and image quality to a 27-inch display that showcases everything about your PC at its best.

The new CORSAIR XENEON 27 OLED will be on display at PAX East 2023 at CORSAIR booth #18031.

Customers will be able to order the XENEON 27 OLED from the CORSAIR online store and select channel partners in May 2023.

