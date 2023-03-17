At Amazon you will get plenty of good deals just before the weekend. Among the top bargains of the day are OLED TVs, numerous storage media, PC accessories and much more. We list the current best offers.

Often only available for a short time and sold out just as quickly: with the daily ones Amazon offers sometimes you have to access it as quickly as possible. Prime customers have it a little easier, seeing lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. You can use Amazon Prime 30 Take long free test, we describe the costs and advantages of Prime in a separate article. So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you the best deals here every day.

Amazon deals on March 17th: The best offers at a glance

Despite high discounts, Amazon is not always the cheapest. We took a close look at the current offers and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently available at significantly lower prices in a price comparison (source: idealo.de):

PC & storage

AVM FRITZ!Box 4060 Instead of 269 euros RRP: Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, up to 4,800 Mbit/s (5 GHz) & 1,200 Mbit/s (2.4 GHz), 2.5 gigabit WAN port, particularly suitable for fiber optic modems , DECT base. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:23

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) (10.1 inch) Instead of 179 euros RRP: Android tablet with 1920×1200 resolution, WUXGA, WideView, OctaCore, 3GB RAM, 32GB eMCP and Wi-Fi. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 08:10 See also Sony launches PlayStation Star loyalty program to help players celebrate achievements

Lenovo V130 (15.6 inch) Notebook with 15.6 inch display, Intel N4020 processor with 2x 2.80 GHz, 8 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, Intel UHD 600, HDMI, webcam, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, WLAN and Windows 11 Professional. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 09:10

Logitech MX Keys Mini Instead of 119 euros RRP: wireless keyboard with key lighting, Bluetooth & USB receiver, USB-C connection, long battery life, easy-switch feature, for PC and Mac. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 09:10

Elgato Stream Deck Mini Instead of 79.99 euros RRP: Compact studio controller with 6 buttons for triggering actions in apps and software such as Twitch & YouTube. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 09:10

Samsung Evo Select (256GB) Instead of 29.99 euros: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I, U3, 130MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 06:32

Samsung 980 (1 TB) Instead of 104.90 euros RRP: M.2 NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0, 3,500 MB/s reading, 3,000 MB/s writing, for gaming and intensive applications. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 06:31

WD Elements SE SSD (1 TB) Instead of €139.99 RRP: external hard drive with USB 3.0 interface, plug-and-play and 400 MB/s reading speed. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:18

WD My Book (6 TB) Instead of 219 euros RRP: USB 3.0 desktop hard drive with password protection, backup software and hardware encryption. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 06:32 See also Casavo lands in France. Tinacci: "We will build a European platform. Real estate? No escape from the cities"

HP Envy 6010e Instead of 95 euros RRP: multifunction printer, 9 months of printing with HP Instant Ink included, printer, scanner, copier, WLAN and Airprint. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:28

TVs & Consoles

LG A2 OLED-TV 48 Zoll (OLED48A29LA) Instead of 1,899 euros RRP: OLED television with 4K, Dolby Vision, 60 Hz, webOS22 and Cinema HDR. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:26

LG B2 OLED-TV 55 Inch (OLED55B29LA) Instead of 1,899 euros RRP: OLED television with 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10, 120 Hz; VRR and 2× HDMI 2.1. Best for gamers. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 07:27

Sony PlayStation 5 Instead of 632.25 euros: immediately available next-gen console. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 08:08

Nintendo Switch OLED – Pokémon-Edition Instead of 369.99 euros RRP: OLED switch console in Pokémon crimson & purple edition, without game. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 06:47

Speakers & Audio

Soundcore Motion Boom Instead of €109.99 RRP: Bluetooth speaker with BassUp technology, IPX7 water protection and up to 24 hours of rechargeable battery. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:26

Anker SoundCore 2 Instead of 41.99 euros RRP: Wireless Bluetooth speaker with dual bass drivers, 24-hour battery and improved IPX7 water protection. Activate coupon and save 10 euros. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 09:10

Household & Smart Home

Songmics LSD015X01 Instead of 189.99 euros: Electrically height-adjustable desk, 60 x 120 x 72-120 cm, continuously adjustable, spliced ​​worktop, memory function with 4 heights. Activate the coupon and save 15 euros. See also Black Friday, the lowest price isn't always a good deal The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 07:38

Beurer MG 185 Instead of 183.49 euros RRP: massage pistol with battery and 5 attachments, powerful trigger point massage to relieve tension. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:22

Philips Shaver Series 5000 (Modell S5588/30) Instead of €119.99 RRP: electric wet and dry razor with SkinIQ technology. Waterproof. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 09:26

ThermoPro TP50 Instead of €17.99 RRP: digital thermo-hygrometer for indoor use. Thermometer with recording and indoor climate indicator. Apply coupon and save 10 percent. The price may be higher now. Price from 03/17/2023 08:25

Bosch Styline TAT8611 Instead of 84.99 euros RRP: compact toaster with integrated stainless steel bun attachment, defrosting and heating function, lift function. The price may be higher now. Price as of 03/17/2023 06:46

Also on sale at Amazon

In addition, Amazon currently has the following promotions to offer:

