For long-range electric trail biking, Olympia offers the e-mtb Hysak, full suspended in aluminum with 90Nm Oli Edge engine and 900Wh PowerNine battery. The racing geometry, the 160mm travel suspension and the “mullet” wheels make it a high-level e-bike. Press release.





Hysak, the purebred e-mtb that rediscovers aluminium

Hysak is one of the models that represent the new generation of electric Olympias. A direct descendant of Karbo, it takes up its lines and main design solutions, recontextualized in a cheaper version with a 6061 hydroformed aluminum frame.

That it is a thoroughbred e-mtb is clear from the endowment of the propulsion compartment, which makes use of the new 90 Nm Oli Edge engine and the high-potential PowerNine 900 battery, designed and developed by Olympia.

Hysak is proposed as a reliable and easy to handle bike, also suitable for technically demanding trails. Lowering the level of the upper tube of the frame responds to the objective of bringing the center of gravity closer to the ground to give the user greater safety and ease of riding.

As in Karbo, the geometry of the frame has been optimized due to the variation of the sizes. The inclination of the seat tube changes according to the size, in order to always guarantee the best set-up and avoid imbalances on the most inclined terrains. Furthermore, by means of a Flip Chip, the cyclist can vary the angle of the vertical tube by half a degree, adapting it to the type of terrain and his own pedaling style.

The length of the rear also responds to the logic of customization of the set-up, which goes from 438 mm in the S/M and M/L sizes to 443 mm in the L/XL size. A compact rear end, therefore, which makes the bike particularly responsive and manoeuvrable.

The solidity of the rear part of the bike is guaranteed by the doubling of the bearings in the Horst joint and in the fulcrum of the main pivot of the rear. A 17mm expanding steel pivot helps eliminate lateral flex at the pivot point between the frame and swingarm with Boost 148.

No concessions to flex even in the front, which is characterized by the 1.5/1.5 steering, a standard that is synonymous with great reliability. The Rock Shox Gold 35 fork has 160mm of travel.

The central suspension with trunnion shock absorber (205x65mm of travel, 160mm of travel) engages in the top tube, which also houses one of the link hubs. The compression curve is progressive and also lends itself perfectly to the use of spring shock absorbers. To counteract the sinking effect of the suspension in the phases of greater compression, the antisquat in the SAG area has been increased.

To give rigidity to the vertical axis of the frame, the seat tube joint has been strengthened.

Olympia has paid great attention to the aesthetic finishes of the frame, smoothing the welds of the various elements to achieve an effect similar to that of carbon.

The Hysak set-up includes the mullet combination, with a 27.5” rear wheel and a 29” front. Metallic red/matt black and a particular iridescent gray with bronze/matt black reflections are available.

Prezzo: 5,948 euros including VAT

=== Technical Specifications ===





EDGE OILS ENGINE

The OLI Edge engine, which quadruples the force exerted on the pedals, is a virtuous synthesis of power and compactness. Its 90 Newton/metre are a decidedly high output, able to get by in any situation and guarantee the enjoyment of those who set out on Hysak for their excursions. The pedaling assistance provided by Oli Edge is very fluid and responds precisely to the various modes of use, thus facilitating the cyclist even on the most demanding sections and reducing energy consumption. The settings on 6 different levels are all configurable using dealer-supplied software. With the “R” level, the response to pedal pressure is instantaneous and a limited effort is sufficient to reach full power.

POWERNINE 900 BATTERY

The 900 W/h PowerNine 900 battery is one of Olympia’s strong points, given that it comes from an internal design to allow aficionados of our brand to face even the most “energivorous” excursions in peace. It is a hermetically sealed product with exceptional performance, a real “super battery”, which stands out for its capacity/weight ratio and autonomy well above the average. The duration of a charge, for which six hours are sufficient, is directly proportional to the particular longevity of PowerNine 900: the low number of recharges required, in fact, extends the life of this product, effectively translating into a substantial economic advantage for the buyer.

