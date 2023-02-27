Olympia profoundly updates its electric enduro flagship, equipping it with the 90Nm Oli Edge engine supported by the 900Wh PowerNine battery. Monocoque carbon frame, 170mm travel suspension and wheels in “mullet” configuration make it a vehicle of the highest rank. Press release.





Hammer, all the charm of high quality e-nduro

Agile, powerful, surprisingly manoeuvrable, capable of entertaining the most “adrenaline-pumped” enduro riders but also of satisfying those who don’t have superfine technique: performance and ease of riding find an ideal synthesis in the new version of Hammerthe top of the e-mtb range Olympia.

The technological heart is represented by the 90 Nm Oli engine, optimized in consumption, and by the 900 Wh PowerNine 900 battery, equipment that guarantees performance and autonomy well above common standards, despite particularly small dimensions.

Compared to the previous version, one of the salient features of Hammer is the lowering of both the standover and the bike’s center of gravity: the bike is more stable and easier to maneuver when changing direction and on steep terrain.

The frame is in T800 monocoque carbon. For its construction, the double-moulded EPS technology is used, which uniforms the internal surfaces, making the structure particularly rigid and light. The rear triangle and the totally remodeled and repositioned link of the shock absorber are also in carbon.

With a view to customizing the set-up, the geometry of the Hammer frame varies according to the height of the user. By changing the inclination of the seat tube according to the size, the best weight balance is always guaranteed, with the advantage of always supporting the action of the cyclist uphill and making it more effective even on the most demanding descents.

One of the novelties of the new Hammer is the placement on the oblique tube of the trunnion shock absorber with 205mm wheelbase and 65mm travel, which offers the rear wheel a 170mm travel: a solution designed to bring the bike’s masses closer to the ground and, at the while creating space for a bottle cage in the seat tube.

The Flip Chip allows you to vary the angle of the seat and steering tube by 0.5° to adapt the bike’s set-up to the rider’s driving and the route he faces. The new Flip Chip configuration improves the suspension compression curve, which becomes more progressive and effective even in the case of an upgrade with a spring shock absorber.

To counter excessive suspension dive when going uphill due to the normal pedaling action and motor support, we have slightly increased the antisquat in the first part of suspension dive beyond the 100% value: in this way the cyclist will not have to counterbalance with the displacement of the bust the retreat of the masses uphill.

The length of the rear has been designed according to the size of the frame. It is 438mm in size M/L, while in size L/XL it is stretched by 5mm reaching a length of 443mm.

The bearings have been doubled both in the Horst joint and in the fulcrum of the main pivot of the rear. Thanks to the 157 mm Superboost rear axle, the rear end is extremely stable, an advantage in terms of reactivity that is felt above all when pushing upright on the pedals, but also in the general behavior of the bike, on descents and on uneven surfaces. A 17mm diameter expansion bolt creates a more solid connection with the rear to the frame.

The standard 1.5”/1.8” steering is synonymous with great strength and reliability. The Acros headset has bearings that contain larger diameter balls and a block to prevent complete rotation of the handlebar, while the 170 mm Rock Shox Zeb fork has an oversized head, specific for this larger diameter head tube. All this helps to contrast front end flex and give a feeling of safety and precision while riding. The cables run inside the headset.

Hammer is offered in the “mullet” version, with a 27.5″ rear wheel and a 29″ front wheel. The colors available are carbon black/red, carbon black/white.

Prezzo: 7,692 euros including VAT

=== Technical Specifications ===

OLI EDGE ENGINE: more compact, more powerful

When it comes to performance, we’ve raised the bar even further. Hammer is equipped with the new OLI Edge engine, compact, more powerful and equipped with a customized cover. It expresses 90 Newton/metre and is able to multiply the thrust given to the pedals by four. The assistance delivery curve has been improved both at low pedal strokes, below 50rpm, and above 90rpm, to guarantee excellent torque at all revs. The doubling of the torque sensors (4 instead of 2) allows OLI Edge to provide fluid and punctual delivery on the specifics of the various modes of use, to help the cyclist even in the most technical sections and optimize consumption. The Vectorial Logic system controls the behavior of the engine with extreme precision and promptly adapts it to the type of use with a wide variety of settings. The 6 standard levels, developed by Olympia in collaboration with Oli’s technicians, can all be further configured using special software supplied to the dealer.

The engine is also equipped with the “R” level, which produces an instantaneous response to pedal pressure, so that full power is reached immediately and with limited effort. This level is completely free from the “drag” effect: the motor support ends instantly when you stop pedaling, ensuring that forward motion is perfectly under the control of the cyclist, who will be able to overcome obstacles and angled uphill curves with a feeling of natural pedaling and all the watts/motor available. These performances are made possible by the generous PowerNine battery, which guarantees low consumption and allows you to tackle even journeys with high energy absorption without worries.

POWERNINE 900: more capacity, more autonomy, more longevity

The Hammer engine is powered by the latest generation PowerNine 900 900 Wh battery, developed by Olympia to provide its e-MTBs with power and autonomy far above common standards. PowerNine 900 allows you to venture into long-lasting excursions, and with very demanding altitudes, without the worry of constantly keeping an eye on the charge level. The battery is integrated in the down tube and is characterized by a particularly high capacity/weight ratio.

A great advantage of PowerNine is that, having a greater autonomy, it requires fewer recharge cycles, and this lengthens the life of the battery itself. As is known, in fact, the more times a battery is recharged, the shorter its duration in full efficiency will be. Six hours are enough to complete a charge. The battery has been waterproofed to guarantee its operation even in extreme climatic conditions.

– Website Olympia

