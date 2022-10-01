Home Technology OMEGA Introduces a New “Mars Time Zone” Watch Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer
OMEGA Introduces a New "Mars Time Zone" Watch Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer

OMEGA’s iconic model Speedmaster, famous for its achievements in landing on the moon, once again ushered in a new work, the Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer. However, the watch factory is not looking back at the moon, but the planet closest to the earth, “Mars”.

OMEGA specially cooperated with the European Space Agency (ESA) to enable this watch to display the time on Earth and Mars at the same time. The time and date on the prime meridian, because the time of Mars is 39 minutes longer than that of the earth, and it is specially equipped with a solar compass, so that the exact north position can also be found on Mars.

In addition, its 45mm case is made of grade 2 titanium, with an oxalic acid anodized aluminum bezel, red hematite from Mars, and other configurations include a gradient second hand and a titanium bracelet. , Replaceable NATO straps, replacement tools, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

