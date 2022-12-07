It is impossible to persuade people to buy a Speedmaster without mentioning the moon landing. After all, “the watch worn by man when he first landed on the moon” is indeed a fascinating story, and the legendary status of the watch is almost established by this. But this is not the only reason why we recommend Speedmaster. Today, even in the face of the young generation who do not know Armstrong and have no sense of the history of the moon landing, we can still tell him with confidence that this watch has a textbook-level design and is equipped with the best chronograph in history. The core is not inferior to Rolex’s Daytona, and it won’t be as frustrating to buy as Daytona.

Speedmaster has many different aspects in its more than sixty-five years of history, and the space watch is only one of them; of course, you can start with the most classic moon watch, but you can also follow Schumacher from the racing version Start to buy it, or jump directly to the X-33 that European astronauts are actually wearing now, and a speedmaster has its own expression.

Because MoonSwatch, which is co-branded with Swatch, has been hyped a lot, the popularity of Speedmaster has increased a lot compared to last year, but the difficulty and price of getting it are still reasonable in Taiwan, no matter what reason you have ever been against it. There was interest in this watch and it is still time to sell.

1. Speedmaster Moonwatch

The authentic descendant of the 1969 moon watch, the most representative style of the Speedmaster. The model has just been changed in 2021, but in addition to the movement being upgraded to the 3861 with coaxial escapement, the appearance is closer to the old version than the previous generation, and the chain strap is more comfortable to wear. There are two types of steel shell models: plastic mirror with solid bottom cover and sapphire mirror with transparent bottom cover. The former faithfully reproduces the appearance of the original version, while the latter can see the movement and the mirror is more durable. Most people All will fall into a barrier of choice here.