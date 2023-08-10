OMEN 27q in review: Inexpensive monitor for WQHD gaming

The OMEN 27q shows that you don’t have to spend a fortune for a good gaming monitor. With its 27 inches, a WQHD resolution and 165 Hertz, it is perfectly located in the current sweet spot for gamers. We tested how the monitor performs in everyday use.

The most important details at a glance:

PanelIPSSize27 inchesresolution2.560 x 1.440 Pixelframe rate165 Hertzreaction time1 ms (GtG)brightness400 cd/m²connections2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 3,5-mm-AudioErgonomicsPivot, rotatable, tiltable, height adjustableFeaturesVesa-kompatibel, DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync PremiumPreis289 Euro

design & processing

Before the monitor is ready for use, the stand must first be attached. Additional tools are not required and the work is done in just a few simple steps. The scope of delivery also includes a power cable and a DisplayPort cable.

The OMEN 27q is clearly one of the simpler gaming monitors on the market. The design is almost completely black and very inconspicuous except for a rather large OMEN lettering on the back and a small logo on the base. The manufacturer has completely dispensed with lighting.

The monitor’s case is largely dominated by matte plastic. The stand features a reflective strip on both the front and back. This makes the whole thing look a little bit higher quality. A small plastic ring can be attached to the back of the stand so that the connection cables can be routed properly.

Speaking of high quality: There is nothing wrong with the workmanship. Although the plastic case creaks slightly in some places, the overall construction seems pretty stable. The narrow base guarantees a stable stand and also takes up little space on the desk.

Since the screen edges are also pleasingly narrow, the OMEN 27q is also ideal for a multi-monitor setup. Incidentally, the monitor can also be attached to the wall using a compatible Vesa mount.

The connections

When it comes to connection options, the OMEN 27q concentrates on the essentials. You can choose from a total of two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5 mm jack for headphones. All connections are on the underside of the monitor.

Menu & Settings

The menu can be called up using a button on the back of the monitor, with navigation being carried out using a small control pad. Not only can you customize the image, but you can also enable some gaming-specific features. For example AdaptiveSync, MPRT or an FPS counter. The response time can be set in five stages. The higher the level, the lower the reaction time. However, a high level can be associated with certain image errors. Here you should try a little to find the perfect measure for you personally.

In addition, there are of course some presets. The “Gaming” mode, for example, ensures high brightness and a low response time. The “Cinema” mode, on the other hand, should be particularly suitable for films and series. If you don’t always want to use the physical buttons, you can also install the OMEN Gaming Hub. From there you also have access to the most important setting options. Appropriate explanations for the various options are given on top.

Image quality & ergonomics

The display of the OMEN 27q is 27 inches and has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, which corresponds to a pixel density of around 109 PPI. Accordingly, all content is displayed sharply. This comes into its own when scrolling through websites or reading long texts. Anyone who has been using a Full HD monitor up until now will clearly notice the switch to WQHD.

The brightness is 400 cd/m², which is easily sufficient for classic interiors, but is also not unusually high. Despite the certification, you should not expect an impressive HDR effect. As is typical for IPS, the viewing angles of the monitor are excellent. The OMEN 27q is also convincing in terms of color and contrast display: 99 percent of the sRGB color space is covered. We observed a slight backlight bleeding in the lower left corner of our test sample. Fortunately, it is so weak that it is not noticeable in everyday life. We could not find any pixel errors.

A big plus point of the monitor is its refresh rate. It can display up to 165 frames per second, which guarantees smooth display even in fast game situations. The response time is low enough for competitive games like CS:GO or League of Legends. However, the 1 ms specified in the data sheet can only be achieved with overdrive. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium rounds off the overall package.

The OMEN 27q cuts a fine figure in all situations. The display can not only be adjusted in height (10 cm), but also tilted a little forwards and backwards. An additional highlight is the pivot function, which allows the monitor to be used in portrait format.

Conclusion

The OMEN 27q is certainly not a high-flyer that makes the competition look old with any innovative features. Instead, he focuses fully on the basics – and he does it well. The combination of 27 inches, WQHD resolution and 165 Hertz leaves nothing to be desired in everyday life. All content is displayed sharply, smoothly and with decent colors.

PROCONTRAHigh pixel density No USB ports 165 Hertz frame rate Manageable HDR Chic colors & good contrast High viewing angle stability Intuitive menu Pivot function Price

The HDR effect is comparatively weak due to the limited brightness and we would have liked a few more USB ports to be able to connect additional peripherals. Considering the price, however, that’s easy to get over. If you are looking for an inexpensive gaming monitor that can convince in both atmospheric single-player and competitive multiplayer games, you won’t go wrong with the OMEN 27q.

