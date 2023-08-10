Omnibus decree and air ticket prices: how can the algorithms be regulated?

What we are experiencing will probably be remembered as the first summer in which the public discovered (and debated about) artificial intelligence.

And not only because on public TV we can see the commercials on ChatGpt (consequence of the procedure opened in March by the Privacy Guarantor) or because many post avatars or images created through one of the many apps capable of generating or modifying content through artificial intelligence .

The algorithms that regulate the prices of the planes

In recent days, there has been much discussion about the algorithms that airlines would use to determine ticket prices. Perhaps you have noticed that the price of a plane ticket is not always the same but can vary depending on the device or the location from which the reservation is made. The algorithms would work – but many companies deny it – in order to understand, also on the basis of profiling techniques, how much the user can spend for a specific ticket (for example, if he uses an iOS device he will be able to pay it more than a using Android). According to the Government, these algorithms, to date, have caused a significant increase in the prices of airline tickets during periods of high demand, such as holidays and summer holidays.

In this hot summer of 2023, the theme linked to the “expensive tickets due to algorithms” (or perhaps it would be more correct to say “due to the tools designed, created and implemented by airlines to maximize profits”) has become so relevant that the Meloni Government decided to intervene with some provisions contained in the omnibus “Asset and Investments” law decree recently approved by the Council of Ministers.

What the decree on expensive aircraft provides for, and when it applies

There are two measures introduced by the decree and concerning the algorithms that determine the fares of air flights (on the official websites of the airlines and on the comparison portals). The first provides for a maximum ceiling for the price of flights equal to 200% of the average flight fare. The second measure, on the other hand, considers the use of automated procedures for determining rates based on the user’s web profiling activities or on the type of electronic devices used for bookings to be an unfair commercial practice, when it entails economic damage to the user.

At the moment, both provisions will only apply to national routes connecting with the islands. As is normal, these predictions have started a discussion between those in favor and against (more than someone claims that they will cause an increase in the average price of tickets). And the debate could lead to changes in the conversion.

However one thinks of it, the provisions of the Omnibus Decree demonstrate that the regulation of algorithms (and artificial intelligence solutions) it is an issue that is becoming more and more relevantas these solutions are spreading to every sector of the economy and society.

Algorithms underpin many of the services we use every day and, if not properly regulated, can lead to unfair business practices or even privacy breaches.

Italy is among the countries that has the most regulations on artificial intelligence

According to the AI ​​Index 2023 (annual survey conducted by Stanford University), over the past six years Italy has been among the countries that have adopted the most regulations on AI. And, while waiting for Europe to definitively vary the AI ​​act (which, however, will not be applicable for two years), the Government and Parliament will increasingly ask themselves the question of “what” and “how” to regulate.

Will we see the proliferation of emergency legislation that will ban algorithms in some areas? Maybe in an early period, but it doesn’t seem like the most sustainable solution, also in consideration of the fact that all sectors (in the near future) will use AI and the difficulties that the application of these bans could encounter. For example, which Authority, and how, will verify whether the functioning of algorithms (whose existence the companies deny) comply with the standard?

At this point, it would seem better to try to anticipate the effectiveness of the European standards which provide for a model of differentiated rules for different levels of risk and, above all, to define “standards” for the design of the algorithms in order to prevent them from being used to restrict the rights and freedoms of individuals, to implement unfair commercial practices or agreements restricting competition.

Imposing transparency obligations first of all

But, I do not think there is any doubt, the first measure must consist inimpose stringent transparency obligations in the hands of those who use these solutions. Transparency which also serves the legislator to understand which rules to adopt. In fact, there is the risk that legislators from all over the world adopt ideological rules (i.e. completely unrelated to the knowledge of the AI ​​phenomenon and its impacts) or rules that are the result of collective fear (of the press, public opinion, the legislator himself) towards the new, towards what is unknown. In the case of airlines, for example, while it is certain that ticket prices change dynamically, little or nothing is known about the algorithms and criteria they follow.

Instead of prohibiting the use of certain algorithms, it could be more useful ensure that consumers are fully aware of themselves, when and how they are used and how they affect the prices they see (and, more importantly, pay). In this way, consumers would have the opportunity to do more informed choicescompanies would be encouraged to use algorithms more fairly but, above all, institutions would have invaluable information to define effective rules on the use of AI and supervise their implementation.

