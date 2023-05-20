Omnis Studio, I develop desktop applications and more

Softpi has recently released Every Studio 11update of the versatile development environment desktop, web and mobile applications.

The platform offers an intuitive development experience, to ensure developers a streamlined workflow to enable them to create high-quality applications faster and with fewer development resources than ever before. This is a tangible innovation especially for professionals who are approaching the use of this tool for the first time because they will find the learning process extremely easy and they will be able to build their first mobile or web app in just a few hours.

Andrea Guidi, Sales & Marketing of Software Products

We are happy to present this new release. It represents a major milestone for Omnis Software and reflects our commitment to providing industry professionals with the most powerful and intuitive tools for application development.

To enhance the user experience, Omnis Studio 11 introduces several new interface controls that help you create beautiful and engaging applications. Added to these are customizable navigation bars, grid views and flexible tables, as well as a variety of new data visualization components.