Omron NX502 controller, more quality and energy efficiency

The new NX502 controllers presented by Omron are able to achieve high quality in production and also improve energy efficiency. The novelty responds to increased efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in production sites that are prioritizing ESG (environmental, social and governance) management. The lines of production for fast-moving high-tech products, they must be able to handle sudden changes in demand. Also have equipment that can easily adapt to these changes.

Omron introduces the new NX502 controllers

The new units EtherNet/IP NX-EIP201 e CPU NX502 use OMRON’s unique advanced information processing technology, communication technologies and high-capacity memory to perform real-time analysis and process modularization. This approach helps to improve sustainability, minimize waste at production sites and shorten delivery times if lines change.

The main features

The world‘s highest accuracy data collection and high-capacity transfer capabilities help reduce the amount of loss and waste at production sites. The NX502’s high-accuracy data collection capability and data transfer capacity approximately four times that of equivalent-class controllers enable real-time analysis of production-related data, such as temperature, pressure and flow, which may be reflected in the processing conditions. This feature enables rapid process improvement and reduces waste of resources at various production sites.

More quality and energy efficiency for Omron NX502 controllers

An example: crystal production process required for a specific activity

Producing high-quality crystal requires real-time monitoring and fluctuation of production data according to different conditions. The limitations of performance communication problems are an obstacle to stable production quality. The high information processing capacity of the NX502 quickly identifies the causes of process problems. Resulting in improvements in manufacturing conditions and stable mass production of crystals, for example for solar cells.

The first integrated control technology of the NX*4 series, for high-speed, large-scale safety, reduces lead times when production lines change

The NX502 and NX-EIP201 models feature integrated control technology, enabling control of large-scale production lines. By dividing the modules into up to eight network system separations and 254 safety connections. This approach allows you to adjust and control partial processes with minimal impact on overall operations, even on large lines. It also helps to maximize energy productivity and reduces lead times in case of line changes.

An example: body frame welding line, in a scenario of handling a wide range of products

As the market needs to diversification, it may be necessary to add or modify processes while the mixed production of various vehicle models is in progress. To minimize delivery times, NX502 and NX-EIP201 separate network systems, including security, enable flexible responses to detailed changes in production sites. This feature helps to improve production efficiency.

Omron NX502 controllers for ever greater sustainability

Omron leverages its strength in control technology, in line with the concept of innovative automation, to improve the efficiency of production sites. In the future, the company aims for ever more sustainable production sites, including carbon neutrality in production. Continuing to improve productivity. The company will contribute to the future of people, industries and the world through innovative automation.