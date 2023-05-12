Omron, the ultra-compact transmissive photomicrosensor

Omron expands its SMD Photo IC range with the launch of a new ultra-compact transmissive photomicrosensor with optimized 3mm lead design. Available in tape reels or tape-out packaging, the EE-SX4330 photomicrosensor (PMS) provides transmissive sensing capabilities with digital output.

Ensure stability

Offering both position and rotational sensing, the new 3mm PMS enables miniaturization to be facilitated across a wide range of functions and applications. The side pad’s flat terminal design allows for to contain the dimensions in 5 x 6 x 4mm and guarantees stability during the surface mounting phase, optimizing the reflow soldering.

A wide range of applications

Extending the portfolio of Omron’s Photo IC (with digital output), the new photomicrosensor SMD further contributes to optimizing the PCB assembly and soldering processes expected by customers. The wide range of applications benefiting from this miniaturization extends from chip mounting equipment and factory automation to cutting machines, analyzers and plotters.

Ultra-compact transmissive photomicrosensor

An example of success concerns the application of fotosensori in biochemical analyzers. In this case, the Omron photo sensor provides encoder sensing to reliably control disc rotation and arm operation within the analyzer.