A photo of the Luna and one of Terrain which a portion of Australia is recognized, taken respectively at a distance of approx 278,500 and 125,000 kilometers.

I’m the first shots of ArgoMoonthe satellite of the Italian Space Agency developed and managed by the Turin-based company Argotec which took off together with the Sls rocket which finally kicked off – after three postponements in the last few months – ad Artemis 1, the NASA mission that marks the return to our main satellite.

The two photos were taken by Argomoon last November 17, one day after departure from Kennedy Space Center of NASA in Florida.







“Beautiful these photos of the Earth and the Moon, our next home thanks to the Artemis program,” he said Giorgio Saccoccia, president of the Italian Space Agency.

Space, the piece of Italy aboard Artemis I: “ArgoMoon, the first all-Italian aircraft in lunar orbit” news/nel_suo_viaggio_verso_la_luna_il_satellite_italiano_argomoon_ha_scattato_due_foto_emozionanti-375337099/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_375338027&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

“They were taken by our cubesat ArgoMoon on its transfer journey after separation from the Space Launch System, the new large American launcher – Saccoccia also said – indispensable for bringing humanity back to the Moon. Italy is there”.

“HAWK, our satellite platform, has again ensured excellent performance in extremely complex contexts,” he added David Avino, CEO and founder of Argotec.

Space Artemis-1 to the Moon with the Italian mini-satellite ArgoMoon by Antonio Lo Campo

November 16, 2022



Argomoon is the most fascinating example of the important Italian participation in Artemis 1, which includes the contribution and cooperation between the Italian Space Agency, Italian industry and numerous small and medium-sized enterprises. The involvement of the industry starts with Leonardo and Thales Alenia Space who have created some components of the European Service Module (European Service Module) of Orion, produced on behalf of ESA, the European Space Agency.