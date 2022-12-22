New Year’s resolutions start at Netflix. Getting back in shape, for example, and certainly not watching yet another TV series from the sofa.

On the streaming platform, starting December 30thwill be available on Nike Training Cluba series of courses for fitness lovers but also for those who “have neither experience nor the right equipment”.

Subscribers will initially have access to five courses, each consisting of several ‘episodes’. The first “Kickstart Fitness with the Basics”includes 13 episodes and is dedicated, as you can guess from the title, precisely to those who do not attend (or have never attended) a gym.

Over the next few months, Netflix will add more Nike courses until it reaches 90, per a total of 30 hours of workouts divided by levels of intensity, experience and commitment.

“It’s not easy to motivate someone to work out – Netflix wrote on the company’s official blog – But the idea of ​​burning calories and then jumping straight to one of your favorite shows has a certain appeal”.

It must be said that even those who do not have a Netflix subscription can access the ‘lessons’. Just download the Nike Training Club app available for Apple and Android devices. The courses in the app are free and for Nike they are, as Reuters pointed out, a way to collect information about users, about how they train and what they buy.

The advantage, for those who have Netflix, is certainly that of being able to follow the lessons, in a simple and immediate way, on a big screen TVwhich certainly makes remote training more engaging and easier to follow.

For Netflix, however, this first content dedicated to remote fitness is an experiment. Similar to the one carried out recently with interactive contents.

But it’s worth a try. The business related to digital fitness it has accelerated during the pandemic and is on the rise. In the next five years a growth – year on year – of 11.27% is estimated. China, the United States and India are the main players in this market which will become valid in 2027 nearly 100 billion dollars.