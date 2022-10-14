It had been talked about a lot and in the end the official announcement has also arrived: Netflix will launch a subscription plan with advertising on November 3.

The offer, called Base with advertising, will cost € 5.49 and will include a video quality at 720p and announcements of about 15-20 seconds before and during films and series: we are talking about an average of 4-5 minutes of advertising for each viewing hour. In addition, the subscription will not allow the content to be downloaded and viewed on multiple devices at the same time, while some films and series may not be available due to licensing issues. All the other plans remain unchanged, which they range between 7.99 and 14.99 euros per month (here the details of the costs).

This is an absolute first for the streaming giant founded by Reed Hastings, 6 months after the announcement. It remains to be understood how this novelty will be received by subscribers: according to an analysis by JP Morgan, it should guarantee the company over 7 million subscribers in 2023, with approximately $ 600 million in advertising revenues in the United States and Canada alone. Subscribers that could reach 22 million in 2026, with revenues of 2 billion dollars.

As for Europe, however, there are no precise estimates on the share of subscribers that this move could bring. However, there is a survey conducted by Sensemakerswhich reveals how in our country the new offer could be exploited by users to pay a few euros less, while continuing to see the series and films in streaming.

Italians and advertising on Netflix

The survey reads that 2 out of 3 Italians (just under 70% of the interviewees) would be available to watch content interrupted by advertising to save on the subscription: for the same content, the choice of the interviewees would fall, in 39% of cases, on a plan with a reduced price and little advertising (such as that of Netflix), in 32% on a paid version and without ads, in 29% on a free offer but with lots of advertising.

Instead, only a little more than 1 in 10 would cancel the Netflix offer in case of adding the spots; furthermore, only for 4 out of 10 Italians the ads would not change the opinion on the service. In short, it does not seem that advertising, which we are probably used to from television to social networks, can affect the perception of the service.

Netflix: 5 million viewers per day in Italy

The decision to include a subscription with advertising comes after a moment of crisis for Netflix, with falling revenues and overtaking Disney Plus at the user level.

Despite this, the Hastings platform remains the leader in our country with (again according to Sensemakers) just under 5 million subscribers. Subscriptions that are concretely transformed into about 5 million viewers on average per daythat is, more or less 20 million per month.

They are data that Netflix has always been a little reluctant to publish but that, after the transition to advertising, take on a different value: the change of pace is already seen in the United Kingdom, where the platform has decided, for the first time, to rely on an external party for audience measurement. This is Barb, the British Auditel, which will be the first agency in the world to analyze Netflix numbers with television criteria.