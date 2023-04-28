On Prime Video the new projects on Batman branded DC Animate …

Prime Video announced the acquisition of two new DC animated Batman seriesto these is added an original animated film from Warner Bros. Animation and DC. The film Merry Little Batman adds to the spin-off series, Bat-Familyand two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader, from executive producers Bruce Timm, JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves. Batman animated titles will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a new animated series that reinterprets the Batman mythology through the visionary perspective of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams e Matt Reeves. Using cutting-edge animation techniques, this powerful creative collaboration will reinvent once again the character and his iconic rogues gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences, all set in a visually stunning world. In addition to Timm, Abrams and Reeves, Ed Brubaker and Sam Register will serve as executive producers on the series. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho.

Merry Little Batman is a family-friendly animated action comedy set to join the gallery of classic Christmas movies. When the young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into “Little Batman” to defend his home and Gotham City from criminals and super villains intent on ruining the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman And directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show), from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!). Roth is also executive producer, alongside Sam Register.

After the events of Merry Little Batman, Bat-Family chronicles Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne – who now officially dons the mantle of “Little Batman” – along with some newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they lead a life of superfamily ups and downs. Jase Ricci, Mike Roth e Sam Register sono executive producer of the series, produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

La parola a Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon e MGM Studios

“Batman: The Animated Series contributed to the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” he said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon e MGM Studios. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, together with Merry Little Batman and the Bat-Family, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Animation to bring many different interpretations of the Batman mythos to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

The opinion of Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon to begin a new animated chapter of Batman. From film noir storytelling by Batman: Caped Crusader to the comic adventures of Merry Little Batman e Bat-Familythese new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages,” he said. Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation e Cartoon Network Studios.