Home » On Saturn these storms have raged for hundreds of years
Technology

On Saturn these storms have raged for hundreds of years

by admin
On Saturn these storms have raged for hundreds of years

If on Jupiter we can observe incredible storms capable of creating lightning, Saturn’s atmosphere is no different and can be decidedly restless. In fact, giant storms are hidden under the methane clouds that can alter the planet for centuries.

In the field of astronomy, these are called ‘megatempeste‘, and were observed for the first time by the Cassini spacecraft in 2010; we still don’t know exactly how they form, but it is assumed that they occur every 20-30 years or so. But a recent study may have uncovered new clues.

Astronomers have managed to peer beneath Saturn’s clouds, finding more evidence of these known phenomena. But not only that, because researchers have also found a series of storms near the equator which could last for almost 100 yearsas well as a possible polar storm, perhaps even older.

For this study, the scientists used radio observations. As Professor Li of the University of Michigan explains, “on radio frequencies we probe beneath the cloud layer of the giant planets. Because the chemical reactions alter a planet’s atmospherelooking under this layer is necessary to know exactly its composition.

The gas giants of our Solar System are much bigger than our planet, but if there’s one thing that really sets them apart it’s these gigantic and spectacular storms; studying them in depth will be necessary to better understand the mechanisms affecting our cosmic neighbors. Could they also explain the mysterious and dramatic change of Neptune?

Understanding the mechanism of the largest storms in the Solar System places hurricane theory in a larger cosmic context, challenging our certainties and pushing the limits of Earth’s weather,” concluded Prof. Li.

You may also like

Year-end price expectations for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins

Korean Game Developer Jane Ibis to Showcase New...

Useful with Good Lock

Video games, a new anti-bullying system introduced on...

ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival...

Apple glitch solved with Volume Purchase Program: THIS...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting...

Hasbro Launches Hasbro Entertainment, Unifying TV, Film, and...

In the future, Kreisel Electric batteries will be...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “No fighting in Italy....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy