On Saturn these storms have raged for hundreds of years

If on Jupiter we can observe incredible storms capable of creating lightning, Saturn’s atmosphere is no different and can be decidedly restless. In fact, giant storms are hidden under the methane clouds that can alter the planet for centuries.

In the field of astronomy, these are called ‘megatempeste‘, and were observed for the first time by the Cassini spacecraft in 2010; we still don’t know exactly how they form, but it is assumed that they occur every 20-30 years or so. But a recent study may have uncovered new clues.

Astronomers have managed to peer beneath Saturn’s clouds, finding more evidence of these known phenomena. But not only that, because researchers have also found a series of storms near the equator which could last for almost 100 yearsas well as a possible polar storm, perhaps even older.

For this study, the scientists used radio observations. As Professor Li of the University of Michigan explains, “on radio frequencies we probe beneath the cloud layer of the giant planets. Because the chemical reactions alter a planet’s atmospherelooking under this layer is necessary to know exactly its composition.“

The gas giants of our Solar System are much bigger than our planet, but if there’s one thing that really sets them apart it’s these gigantic and spectacular storms; studying them in depth will be necessary to better understand the mechanisms affecting our cosmic neighbors. Could they also explain the mysterious and dramatic change of Neptune?

“Understanding the mechanism of the largest storms in the Solar System places hurricane theory in a larger cosmic context, challenging our certainties and pushing the limits of Earth’s weather,” concluded Prof. Li.