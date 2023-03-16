Optimized for harsh lighting conditions, ON Semiconductor’s AR0822 offers 120 dB embedded high dynamic range (eHDRTM）

and efficient near-infrared response, and integrated power saving function

Leading the way in Smart Power and Smart SensingON Semiconductor(onsemi, NASDAQ listing code: ON ), announced the release of an innovative image sensor – the AR0822. The device’s embedded high dynamic range (eHDRTM) capability and optimized near-infrared (NIR) response are critical for applications with harsh lighting conditions, such as security surveillance, body cameras, doorbell cameras and robotics. The sensor’s low-power architecture and wake-on-motion feature are designed to significantly reduce system power consumption.

The AR0822 is an 8-megapixel (MP) stacked 1/1.8-inch (8.81 mm diagonal) back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS digital image sensor based on 2.0 µm pixels. It has an effective pixel array of 3840(H) × 2160(V), is capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps), captures images in linear or eHDRTM mode (120dB), and uses rolling shutter readout.

“The AR0822 achieves industry-leading performance in low-light conditions while enabling customers to achieve the desired 120 dB eHDRTM at lower system power and cost,” said Ross Jatou, senior vice president and general manager of the IntelliSense Division at ON Semiconductor. This combination gives our customers strong support to meet the market demand for more advanced imaging and power saving solutions and longer battery life.”

A major challenge with today’s image sensors is the need to operate in uncontrolled light conditions. Specifically, scenes with high dynamic range (HDR), that is, images with particularly bright and dark areas. While many HDR techniques use multiple exposure outputs, sending up to three differently exposed images to an image signal processor (ISP) for combination, this approach requires up to three times the system bandwidth and more expensive components, especially in at a higher resolution. AR0822 embeds HDR function, which reduces system bandwidth and processor power consumption. At the same time, it also compensates for moving and flickering light sources through intelligent linearization and exposure combination, so as to achieve excellent image quality.

For Internet of Things (IoT) applications, in order to meet customer expectations for low-power operation and longer battery life, the AR0822 optimizes system power consumption with dedicated functions such as wake-up on motion. Most cameras run in a lower power mode when in standby and resume normal operation when motion is detected to save power. These systems typically require sensors and processors to work together to detect motion. The AR0822 can use its motion wake-up function to intelligently detect motion changes in the scene, which makes the processor enter a low-power standby mode until the sensor detects motion and triggers the processor to resume working mode.

AR0822 also has enhanced near-infrared sensitivity and sophisticated photography functions such as binning/windowing. The device is designed for harsh environments and has an operating temperature range of -30 °C to 85 °C (junction temperature). The AR0822 is available now, to order, please contact ON Semiconductor sales support and authorized distributors.