DSpring is here, but cold days are sure to come. Then you need gloves for cycling again, maybe these from Chiba. They are made of breathable, windproof and waterproof synthetic fiber stretch material, the palms are rubberized for better grip. The short cuffs have neoprene wrist warmers, which, together with the Primaloft lining, should ensure warm hands in adverse weather.

The gloves fit snugly, are very comfortable and, despite their winter focus, are hardly bulky. Shift and brake levers as well as the key for the bicycle lock can be handled correspondingly well. Even touch displays can be operated thanks to suitable textiles on index fingers and thumbs. Since not all of the fingertips are covered, only rough wiping movements are successful. The soft inner lining is attached inside the fingertips, which prevents it from getting tangled. Putting on and taking off with wet hands requires a little patience.

No gimmicks, but safety relevant

A special treat is the eponymous Bio-Xcell padding on the outside of the palm. The gel pad is designed to reduce pressure on the carpal tunnel and prevent fingers from falling asleep. Although such malaise is not noticeable even on longer, gloved tours, the clearly raised pads cause mixed feelings among different drivers and were sometimes perceived as annoying.



Even touch displays can be operated thanks to suitable textiles on index fingers and thumbs.

:



Bild: Alan Klee



The insulation and membrane are consistently up to the temperatures of the Central European winter. There hasn’t been any water ingress over the past few months, and the fingers mostly stayed warm in sub-zero temperatures. Only when the temperatures drop well below 0 degrees does the cold slowly creep through the insulating layer.

We noticed the areas that are subtle in daylight and reflecting in the dark very positively. Such features are not gimmicks, especially for turning hand signals in the dark, but relevant to safety.

Despite constant use, the Chiba gloves still look good and show only minimal signs of wear. At 70 euros, the Bio-Xcell Warm Winter is definitely fairly priced.