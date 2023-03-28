Home Technology On test: Chiba Bio-Xcell gloves
Technology

On test: Chiba Bio-Xcell gloves

by admin
On test: Chiba Bio-Xcell gloves

DSpring is here, but cold days are sure to come. Then you need gloves for cycling again, maybe these from Chiba. They are made of breathable, windproof and waterproof synthetic fiber stretch material, the palms are rubberized for better grip. The short cuffs have neoprene wrist warmers, which, together with the Primaloft lining, should ensure warm hands in adverse weather.

The gloves fit snugly, are very comfortable and, despite their winter focus, are hardly bulky. Shift and brake levers as well as the key for the bicycle lock can be handled correspondingly well. Even touch displays can be operated thanks to suitable textiles on index fingers and thumbs. Since not all of the fingertips are covered, only rough wiping movements are successful. The soft inner lining is attached inside the fingertips, which prevents it from getting tangled. Putting on and taking off with wet hands requires a little patience.

No gimmicks, but safety relevant

A special treat is the eponymous Bio-Xcell padding on the outside of the palm. The gel pad is designed to reduce pressure on the carpal tunnel and prevent fingers from falling asleep. Although such malaise is not noticeable even on longer, gloved tours, the clearly raised pads cause mixed feelings among different drivers and were sometimes perceived as annoying.


Even touch displays can be operated thanks to suitable textiles on index fingers and thumbs.
:


Bild: Alan Klee

The insulation and membrane are consistently up to the temperatures of the Central European winter. There hasn’t been any water ingress over the past few months, and the fingers mostly stayed warm in sub-zero temperatures. Only when the temperatures drop well below 0 degrees does the cold slowly creep through the insulating layer.

We noticed the areas that are subtle in daylight and reflecting in the dark very positively. Such features are not gimmicks, especially for turning hand signals in the dark, but relevant to safety.

See also  Priority to pedestrians and cyclists at intersections: this is how English roads change

You may also like

The flying machine in The Legend of Zelda:...

Hubble Telescope’s long-term monitoring shows that Uranus has...

KEF launches the brand’s first THX Dominus certified...

Agriculture in the drought: waste water, genetic engineering,...

B&W 700 S3 series x DENON super bamboo...

Paessler appoints Manuela Roth as new global channel...

“Super breakthrough function”, Android 14 can set the...

Alibaba divided into six business units…

The new interface is first exposed!! Microsoft is...

Noc, “Watch Party” and HD coverage: three things...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy