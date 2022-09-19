Technology On the 92nd floor of the Taipei 101 skyscraper, the earthquake is not scary by admin September 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 Taipei 101, with its 508.2 meters high, was the tallest skyscraper in the world for several years, until the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was completed. The building was built in Taipei, in an area of Southeast Asia particularly prone to typhoons and earthquakes. To protect the structure and its 101 floors, materials have been used that make it among the most stable in the world. In addition, the Taipei 101 can count on a huge steel pendulum, suspended between the 92nd and 87th floors, designed by the engineers to compensate with its oscillations the movements of the building caused by exceptional gusts of wind or by the tremors caused by a earthquake. Like yesterday, September 18, of magnitude 6.8, which on the island of Taiwan – where the skyscraper is located – caused the collapse of numerous homes and more than 140 injured. At the moment of the shock, visitors to Taipei 101 observed how the large steel ball works (5.4 meters in diameter for 728 tons of weight). The astonishment far outweighed the fear. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also The former security chief accuses Twitter of having a Chinese spy in society 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Lange futures closing report: thread futures fluctuated down, weak market demand | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com next post Change of season, how to avoid gastrointestinal disorders You may also like Electric car: the difficulties of charging do not... September 19, 2022 There are factories showing Switch streaming cards, you... September 19, 2022 SONY confirms that PSVR2 is not compatible with... September 19, 2022 We tried Paramount Plus: how much it costs,... September 19, 2022 Google Tensor G2 preliminary running score released, energy... September 19, 2022 We tried Paramount Plus: how much it costs,... September 19, 2022 [Hot talk by fans]Sony confirms that PS VR2... September 19, 2022 What political leaders post on Facebook September 19, 2022 Korean media: LGD developed high-efficiency OLEDoS, color filter... September 19, 2022 Giuseppe Cataldo, the only Italian involved in the... September 19, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.