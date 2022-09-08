Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy has always been one of the nations most affected by cybercrime because criminals aim to make easy money and this is an easier goal to achieve by acting against rich countries. But lately activity has accelerated and there has been a spike in requests in dark web for targets based in the boot. According to a study released by Swascan, in fact, in August there was a peak of searches with the keyword “Italy” in two of the hacker forums most used by cybercriminals: Breached.to and XSS.

On these forums there are materials of all kinds, mostly illegal or of questionable morality, with a strong component represented by data from data leakcomputer intrusions and credential theft carried out through phishing or scams.

«The announcements for the sale of data with the subject ‘Italy’ – says Pierguido Iezzi, CEO of Swascan – went from five in June to over 60 in August, confirming the particular interest of criminals in our companies. A trend that had already been announced by Copasir and which perhaps is justified by the fact that criminals see a return on their investments by attacking our country ».

The possible targets are all to be verified, but there is no shortage of high-profile ones. In a post on Breached.to released on August 25, a criminal claims to have a database of 36,000 documents in addition to credentials to access what appears to be an RFI railway system.

Another post guarantees access to 125 HikVision webcams located in Italy and remotely manageable through a known vulnerability, but not yet “patched”.