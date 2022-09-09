“Sega“The game is loved not only in Japan but all over the world. In manyIn the historic series,Including the soon-to-be-released Sonic the Hedgehog in the long-awaited new title Sonic Frontier, which came out relatively late and is hugely popular.peoplewelcome.work“Hitonaka no Ryu” series?From August 2022, the numbered headings will appear sequentially inPlayStation Plus Game Catalogin, August 2022, “The Flow of People 7 The Whereabouts of Light and Darkness》 will appear for free (*Offer ends).I can play the series so far, but with this kind of action, I guessIn the near future there will be someA game thing, right? Your prediction may be right! ” RGG SUMMIT 2022 / Hitonakanoryu Studio New Work Presentation“The release has been announced!