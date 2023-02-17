EA’s new hunting and fighting game “Wild Hearts” (Wild Hearts) was released on the evening of February 16th. According to the regulations, Metacritic is temporarily unable to allow players to give ratings for these two days, but there is no such problem on the Steam platform. The game Most of the negative reviews were received on the first day of release, and the main reason for players’ criticisms is still mostly optimization issues.

12 hours after it was launched on Steam, “Wild Heart” received more than 1,200 player reviews, only 32% of which were positive, and became “mostly negative” in red letters, and there are obviously more people watching the excitement than players leaving comments. One of the most popular negative reviews read: “The price is too high for the FPS that can be displayed in the game.” This review has more likes than Steam reviewers.

Obviously, it’s not just the frame drop problem, but the high price is also the main reason for players’ dissatisfaction, because no one wants to spend 1,999 yuan to play an action game that freezes after a dozen bosses.

Of course, stuttering and frame dropping is a known problem in previous media tests. Unlike home consoles, players’ PCs have various hardware specifications, and optimization is the biggest worry for 3A games on the PC platform.

In response to players’ complaints, EA officials quickly responded, explaining that the Omega Force team is working hard to deal with various optimization issues, and at the same time made improvements in the first step, including changing the default resolution to 1080p and repairing AMD RX 7900 XTX graphics card issues, and audio synchronization errors, etc., and promises to continue to improve the optimal performance.

However, although the optimization problem has been criticized, “Wild Heart” is still loved by some players. The large-scale beasts of the Japanese mythology and the changes brought about by the winding mechanism have made a similarity to the “Monster Hunter” series. Different styles of fun.

In particular, the network mechanism was first dubbed “Monster Hunter: Fortnite” by overseas players because it can build cube jumping platforms and other buildings on the map. Nowadays, some players really play it as “Fortnite” during the EA Play period, building a sky high Towers, plus ziplines, turn the map into a zipline amusement park.

What happens when 3 fortnite veterans get their hands on #wildhearts pic.twitter.com/uXln6ysvj7 — samgrass (@samgrass_) February 14, 2023

I am loving the Maul in Wild Hearts A LOT. Also fusion karakuris are so much fun. The more I play the game the better it gets. 🤩❤️ #WildHearts @playWildHearts pic.twitter.com/5aEy1HzdXb — profjpg 📸 🎮 (@profjpg) February 14, 2023

However, there are not many players who can experience such fun. After all, the official still has to solve the problem of lag before that, and the selling price strategy is still a flaw in EA’s release. However, if you want to experience this game at a low price, it is recommended to join the EA Play subscription to play this work at the least cost.

“Wild Heart” will be available worldwide on February 16, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Origin platforms. The PC version needs to log in to the EA Origin platform account to execute the game.