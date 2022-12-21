INTI CREATES, the developer of the “Blue Thunder” series, announced today (21) that its latest work “Grim Guardians: Demon Purge” is expected to be released on February 23 in the download version and on March 23 in the physical version.

This is also a 2D horizontal scrolling action game that the company is good at. Players have to operate two characters with different performances, and face the boss demon in the deepest part of the strategy level. Defeat them for new weapons and new routes to explore.

The two characters are the older sister “Kamizono Shinobi” who is good at long-distance attacks, and the younger sister “Kamizono Maya” who is good at melee attacks. Players should operate the sisters separately according to the situation, and gradually conquer the demon city ravaged by demons, and solve mysteries such as “Why did the school become a demon city?” “What happened to the students in the school?” and so on.

In addition, this work is also compatible with 2 people playing at the same time. In addition to operating 2 characters at the same time to make coordinated actions, there is also a “style system” that allows players to freely choose the difficulty level, including “Casual”, “Veteran” and There are three types of “Legendary Hunters”, which can be switched after entering the game, and there are also game content that changes with multiple rounds of play.

This work is expected to release the download version on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam (PC) on February 23, 2023, and the physical version of Switch and PS5 in Japan on March 23. There is also a physical collector’s edition. According to information on the Steam page, this work will support Traditional Chinese.