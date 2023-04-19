Home » On the way to green concrete
On the way to green concrete

On the way to green concrete

In Iceland, carbon dioxide captured from the air is pushed underground. There, in less than two years, it turns into carbonate, a mineral hard as rock. It is bound in such a way that it no longer pollutes the atmosphere. The Finnish company Carbonaide, which emerged from a research center, uses exactly this process to produce cement-free components that are as hard as concrete.

Around eight percent of man-made carbon dioxide emissions are produced during cement production. Carbonaide CEO Tapio Vehmas wants to change that. In just a few years, ten factories will be running in Finland producing prefabricated components that do not require cement, i.e. without the CO₂ that is produced. In addition, the components also bind the climate-damaging gas that is extracted from the air. In a pilot plant that Carbonaide operates in Hollola, Finland, paving stones for the construction company Skanska Group are already coming off the assembly line fully automatically.

In concrete, cement acts as a binder between the aggregate sand and gravel. Carbonaide replaces the binder with a mixture of blast furnace slag, green liquor from pulp production, and bio-ash from, for example, thermal power stations that burn wood. From this, the company mixes a paste and fills it into moulds. During setting, additional CO₂ is stored and petrified in a carbonation process. As in Iceland’s subsoil, the gas reacts with the calcium or magnesium silicates that make up the main part of blast furnace slag. The new type of concrete absorbs 60 kilograms of CO₂ per cubic meter of finished material. The process is therefore more than climate-neutral, it relieves the atmosphere and, if used on a large scale, could be effective against climate change.

1.8 million euros for the first large-scale plant

At least that’s what’s planned. Carbonaide received 1.8 million euros from the Finnish state, strategic investors and the local concrete industry to set up the first large-scale plant for cement-free components. It is designed to remove up to five tons of CO₂ from the atmosphere every day. Other planned factories should reach millions of tons a year.

