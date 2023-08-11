On this September weekend, all films cost only five euros

The so-called “Kinofest” is taking place in Germany for the second time. The aim is to bring people a little closer to the magic of the big screen. Not only cheaper ticket prices, but also a varied supporting program will be offered.

After the 2022 cinema festival was a complete success, it is now time for the second edition. The 2023 cinema festival will take place across Germany on September 9th and 10th. This weekend all cinema tickets will only cost 5 euros. Other specials are also planned. For example, discounted snack menus and suitable supporting programs on the cinema grounds.

You can find out whether your favorite cinema is taking part in the campaign, which films can be seen on these two days and what other specials the operators have come up with on the respective website. The offer varies from cinema to cinema. Experience has shown that a wild mixture of old film classics and current blockbusters is offered on the weekend. So there should be something suitable for every taste. In some cinemas it is even possible to buy the first tickets.

The 2023 cinema festival is being initiated by the five associations in the cinema industry: HDF KINO, AG Kino Gilde, the Federal Association of Municipal Film Theaters, the Association of Film Distributors (Vdf) and AG Distribution. The campaign is funded by the film promotion agency.

cinema in crisis

Even the current Barbenheimer hype cannot hide the fact that German cinemas have been struggling for years. While more than 139 million moviegoers were counted in 2015, in 2022 there were only around 78 million (source: Statista).

The popularity of cinema has not only suffered because of the corona pandemic. The ever broader streaming offering is also doing its part. Quite a few people have set up their own home cinema in recent years and prefer to watch the films from their own couch.

Joint campaigns such as the 2023 film festival are intended to counteract this negative trend. It worked well last year too. A total of 685 locations took part. More than 1.1 million viewers were attracted to the cinemas on the weekend alone. Similar success is expected this year. Will you pay a visit to the 2023 cinema festival? Let us know in the comments.

