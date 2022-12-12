Porsche Engineering and Vodafone Business have built Europe’s first hybrid 5G private network (Mobile Private Network – MPN) at the Nardò Technical Center (NTC). The Apulian Test Center, owned by Porsche and managed by Porsche Engineering, is able to exploit the advantages of the new communication infrastructure, such as real-time data transmission, broadband and low latency, as well as greater safety and reliability. Through this initiative, the Nardò Technical Center further confirms its role as a cutting-edge technological partner in the development and testing of solutions for the mobility of the future.





“We are constantly working on improving the technologies of our Test Center in Nardò in order to effectively respond to customer needs in the field of future mobility, which are increasingly demanding” – observes Peter Schäfer, CEO of Porsche Engineering and Chairman of the Shareholder Committee of Nardo Technical Center. “This new 5G network will allow us to offer them an even more cutting-edge infrastructure for the development and testing of intelligent, connected and self-driving vehicles”.

The new mobile network infrastructure enables 4G and 5G coverage throughout the central Salento, which extends over an area of ​​over 700 hectares and includes more than 20 high-performance test tracks, and serves as a basis for the development and testing of a wide range of technological applications for the mobility of the future, such as vehicle connectivity, advanced assisted driving and autonomous driving systems.

Connections The future of 5G according to Verizon Business is in private networks by Antonio Dini

27 Maggio 2022



As a next-generation mobile private network, the developed system features a hybrid infrastructure using a private network integrated into Vodafone’s public mobile network. In this way, fast 5G coverage is provided both to the local population through the public network and to NTC customers through the use of the private network which guarantees the highest security standards in data transmission.

Thanks to the new mobile network, NTC will offer a 1 Gbit/s connection that will allow to connect directly and faster also to the cloud, allowing a greater capacity for online collaboration globally and more efficiency in the field of data-based engineering.





“5G private mobile networks can act as a stepping stone for companies, enabling them to evolve their business model,” adds Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business. “In Nardò, MPN technology enables the creation of a structure that resembles a real smart city, with perfect coverage on and off the circuit for the next generation of applications that will transform transportation and mobility. We are excited about the role that we are carrying out to help the Nardò team plan for the future and realize the business potential with some of our latest technologies”.

The new network marks another milestone in the future-oriented development of the Test Center. Since the acquisition by Porsche in 2012, continuous investments have been made for the modernization and technological updating of the circuits. In 2019, in addition to investments in workshops, safety systems and other runways, the 12.6 kilometer long loop with a diameter of 4 underwent a major renovation, including the laying of fiber optic cables for the fast transmission of data and the installation of appropriate road signs to test automated driving.

The new 5G network in Nardò is part of a broader collaboration between the Porsche Group and Vodafone which, in August 2021, allowed the creation of a 5G network also in the Porsche development center in Weissach in Germany.