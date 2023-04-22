Home » On which smartphones will WhatsApp stop working soon? WaBetaInfo takes stock
On which smartphones will WhatsApp stop working soon? WaBetaInfo takes stock

There is not only the novelty Keep in the chat for WhatsApp. In fact, another question is related to the effective support of the well-known instant messaging application. Speaking of which, the latter soon it will stop working on some smartphones.

What is it referring to? Well, as also reported by Gizchina, together with the 2.23.9.2 beta version for Android of the WhatsApp app, the always active WABetaInfo team has discovered a significant novelty. More precisely, this version is no longer compatible with smartphones with an operating system Android older than version 5.0.

WhatsApp discontinues support for older versions of Android to ensure that the app can take advantage of them latest security features and provide the best user experience, while allowing developers to focus on new features for most users in newer OS versions“, explains the WABetaInfo team.

In any case, of course: reference is made to dated devices, but there are actually users out there who are still using devices today with an operating system version older than Android 5.0, so you understand that there are those who may want to keep an eye on everything. This also considering the fact that for now we are referring to the beta version, but that what we see in this context could soon be extended to the stable version of WhatsApp.

