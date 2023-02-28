It cannot be said that they were not quick in Redmond: in January they announced substantial investments in ChatGPT, in February they presented Bing and Edge enhanced with the artificial intelligence of Open AI. Which two weeks later was also implemented on the respective mobile apps and on Skype. Now comes Windows, the most popular computer operating system in the world, which becomes smarter and easier to use: it will be possible to take advantage of Bing with ChatGPT to search, chat, answer questions and generate content directly from a Windows system tray, which has been reimagined so that all your research needs are in one easy-to-find location.

The Bing integration is a surprise addition that Microsoft hasn’t tested with its Windows Insiders. A new Bing icon will appear within the search box in the system tray, and Microsoft will highlight the new chat replies experience. While chat replies won’t be available directly in the Search pane, Windows 11 users will be able to quickly start a Bing chat in Edge from here, as long as they have access to the Bing preview. More than a million people are testing the new Bing preview in 169 countries, and global head of Windows Panos Panay says in a blog post that “soon hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users will be able to access this incredible new technology to search , chat, answer questions and generate content directly from the Windows system tray”. So it seems that Microsoft intends to significantly expand the new preview of Bing.

Phone Link per iOS

Con Phone Link per iOS Windows 11 allows Apple users not to miss any important calls or messages. It is the first time that iMessage can be used with (almost) all its features on devices that are not produced by Apple: the Redmond company had already integrated iCloud into the Photos app to automatically synchronize images and videos from the iPhone.

E Android?

There’s also news for those who use Android: from today, connection will be even easier for Samsung devices: just one click from the list of Wi-Fi networks on the PC is enough to activate the phone’s personal hotspot. Furthermore, through the websites just presented, Samsung users have the possibility to easily transfer browser sessions from their smartphone to their Windows PC, continuing to navigate without problems.

The other news

Also, with the new version of Windows, the touch experience has been improved, full screen widgets have been introduced, and faster access to the Windows 365 app. Notepad now has tabs, to better divide the notes, and there is a revised and corrected screen recording function. Great attention, as always, for accessibility: Microsoft’s operating system supports it natively braille displays and offers improved speech access in the main apps.

Microsoft continues its path of investments in sustainable technology, inserting new commands and suggestions in the system settings to save more and pollute less.





How to take advantage of the new features

New features will begin rolling out immediately through Windows Update and new apps available through updates in the Microsoft Store. Users with eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 who are interested in experimenting with these new features may choose to do so by opening the Windows Update settings (Settings > Windows Update) and selecting Check for updates. Full availability of new features through Windows Update is expected in the March 2023 Monthly Security Update.